Nigeria Legends Beat Africa Legends 2-1 as Dikko Scores Winner in Lagos

Nigeria Legends defeated Africa Legends 2-1 at Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos, closing CANEX WKND 2026 and marking 30 years since Nigeria's 1996 Atlanta Olympic gold. Shehu Dikko scored the winner after Victor Ikpeba opened the scoring.

Nigeria Legends defeated Africa Legends 2-1 in the Legends Football Game at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos, on Sunday. The match closed CANEX WKND 2026 and celebrated 30 years since Nigeria's historic 1996 Atlanta Olympic gold.

The Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, scored the winning goal after a clever assist from former Super Eagles striker Brown Ideye. Victor Ikpeba had opened the scoring for Nigeria with a well-timed finish, before Africa Legends pulled one back to set up a tense finish. The game was organised by TopTier Sports Management in collaboration with Bet9ja.

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It brought together stars from the generation that won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations and the 1996 Olympic gold in Atlanta, where Nigeria beat Brazil and Argentina. Nigeria started on the front foot, moving the ball with the confidence and swagger that defined that era. The pressure paid off when Ikpeba timed his run perfectly and finished with composure to send the Onikan crowd into wild celebration.

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Nigeria Legends Beat Africa Legends

Dikko then scored Nigeria's second off Ideye's assist to put the team in firm control. The Africa Legends, led by Didier Drogba and Emmanuel Adebayor, refused to fold. They pushed forward, created chances and eventually pulled one back to set up a tense finish. But the Nigerian backline, marshalled by the old guard, held firm to see out the 2-1 win.

Nigeria's team featured Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Daniel Amokachi, Mutiu Adepoju, Finidi George, Samson Siasia, Garba Lawal, Victor Ikpeba and Austin Eguavoen. Taribo West, Emmanuel Amuneke, Mobi Oparaku, Emmanuel Babayaro, Ben Iroha, Brown Ideye and Aloy Agu also turned out. Okocha was particularly impressive, entertaining spectators with his trademark dribbling skills and creativity. Every touch drew a roar and every turn took the crowd back in time.

Team Africa was led by former Ghana defender Samuel Kuffour and included Cameroon's Alex Song, Ivorian pair Salomon Kalou and Didier Zokora, Senegal's El Hadji Diouf and former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah. Other stars were Didier Drogba, Emmanuel Adebayor, Rigobert Song, John Paintsil, Anthony Baffoe, Khalilou Fadiga, Aristide Bance, Peter Ndlovu, Benjani Mwaruwari and Brian Baloyi.

TopTier Sports Management Explains Event

The Chief Executive Officer of TopTier Sports Management, Chichi Nwoko, said the idea started with a conversation with the Vice President of Afreximbank about staging a football event. She said the timing was right, coming 30 years after the 1996 Olympic triumph. It was perfect timing, a perfect storm to really celebrate and remember the legacy of Nigeria as the kings of football 30 years after 1996, Nwoko said.

She thanked the legends, the Federal Government, the National Sports Commission, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and Bet9ja for their support. The organisers said the game was designed to honour the players who shaped Nigeria's and Africa's standing in world football, while drawing attention to the welfare of athletes and the opportunities available to them after their playing careers.

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The encounter celebrated three significant milestones in Nigerian football history: the country's 1994 Africa Cup of Nations triumph, its first appearance at the FIFA World Cup in the same year and the historic gold medal won at the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games. Earlier in the day, gates opened at 1:30pm for a celebrity match featuring entertainers Yhemolee, Sheggz, Jeriq, Teddy A and Charles Okocha, which preceded the main fixture. About 500 young footballers also participated in a football development clinic.

Dignitaries Attend Lagos Match

Musical performances by Rybeena and Terry Apala entertained spectators during the half-time interval. The occasion attracted prominent personalities from government, football, business and entertainment. Among them were Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Afreximbank President George Elombi and AfCFTA Secretary-General Wamkele Mene. Also present were the Director-General of the NSC, Bukola Olopade, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka and actors Funke Akindele, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Thuso Mbedu and Uzo Aduba.

Bet9ja Chief Executive Officer Ayo Ojuroye also attended, alongside Temwa Gondwe, Director of Creatives and Diaspora at Afreximbank. At the final whistle, it was Nigeria's night. Ikpeba's opener set the tone, Dikko's goal sealed the story, and Onikan had witnessed history again, as legends who shaped African football reminded fans why that era remains special.

The 2-1 victory gave Nigeria the perfect sporting conclusion to a celebration honouring the generation that helped establish the country as a major force in African and international football.