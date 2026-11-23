Suspected bandits killed two teachers and abducted 13 people, including an 11-month-old baby and several minors, in separate attacks on Jabaka and Tungar Janbuzu villages in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State. Police have launched a manhunt and deployed security operatives to rescue the victims.

Suspected bandits have killed two teachers and abducted 13 people, including an 11-month-old baby and several minors, in separate attacks in Zamfara State. The attacks occurred in Jabaka and Tungar Janbuzu villages in Maru Local Government Area.

The police confirmed the incidents and said a manhunt is underway. The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, disclosed this in a statement on Monday. He said the police have launched a manhunt for the attackers. In the first incident, bandits invaded Jabaka village in large numbers and abducted 13 residents.

Also read Bandits Burn Zamfara Village, Kill Residents, Abduct Travellers

Two Teachers Killed In Tungar Janbuzu Attack

The victims included an 11-month-old baby and several children. The abduction occurred on Wednesday night when heavily armed gunmen invaded the community. They whisked away their victims to an unknown destination. In a separate attack, the assailants ambushed and killed two teachers in Tungar Janbuzu village.

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The teachers were identified as Kabiru Umar, 35, and Shuaibu Salisu, 35. They were working on their farms when they were killed. Iniedu said security operatives had been deployed to the affected communities. He stated, "Police tactical teams, military personnel, local vigilantes, and hunters have been mobilised to the scene and are currently on the trail of the bandits to rescue the victims and apprehend the perpetrators.

" The police spokesman added that the State Criminal Investigation Department in Gusau had commenced an investigation into the incidents. The two attacks have further heightened fear in Maru and other communities in Zamfara State. Residents continue to face killings, abductions and displacement. Efforts to get the reaction of the Zamfara State Police Command and the Chairman of Maru Local Government Area were still ongoing at the time of filing this report.

Zamfara Insecurity Persists Despite Recent Rescue

The latest attacks came amid persistent insecurity in Zamfara State. Armed bandits have continued to raid rural communities, abduct residents and kill their victims. The incident also occurred less than two weeks after the state police command announced the rescue of 19 kidnapped women and children. They had spent 22 days in captivity following a coordinated operation at a bandits hideout near Kungurmi Village.

According to the police, the rescue operation was carried out on November 14, 2026, at about 10am. It followed credible intelligence on the abduction of women and children from Tungar Haki Village, via Wanke, in Gusau Local Government Area. The Nigeria Police Force confirmed the two recent incidents in its nationwide operations briefing on Sunday. It said it has launched a manhunt for the bandits who abducted the 13 persons.

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Security Forces Mobilised To Hunt Bandits

Police tactical teams, military personnel, vigilantes and hunters have been mobilised to track down the perpetrators and rescue the victims. The police have urged residents to remain calm as investigations continue.