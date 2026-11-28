A domiciliary account holds foreign currency in a Nigerian bank. CBN rules let citizens, foreigners and companies open one in four types, with withdrawals by cash, transfer or draft.

A domiciliary account is a bank account held in Nigeria in a foreign currency such as the US dollar, pound sterling or euro instead of naira. Under the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Foreign Exchange Manual, Nigerian citizens, foreign nationals and companies can open one with any Authorised Dealer Bank and run it as a current, savings or deposit account.

This guide explains what the CBN rules say about domiciliary accounts: who can open one, which currencies are allowed, the four account types, how money goes in and comes out, and what to ask your bank before you apply. It describes how the product works and is not financial advice.

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Key facts

What it is A foreign currency account, other than naira, domiciled with a bank in Nigeria Rule book CBN Foreign Exchange Manual, 4th Edition (May 2026), Memorandum 20 Who can open one Nigerian citizens, foreign nationals, foreign and indigenous companies, embassies and similar missions Where Any Authorised Dealer Bank Account forms Current, deposit or savings Types Ordinary, export proceeds, external, non-resident Ways to withdraw or pay Foreign banknotes, mail or telegraphic transfer, bank draft Opening documents and fees Set by each bank under its know-your-customer rules; confirm with the bank

What is a domiciliary account?

The CBN Foreign Exchange Manual defines a domiciliary account as a foreign currency account, other than naira, domiciled in Nigeria that is opened, maintained and operated with banks in Nigeria in line with the Foreign Exchange (Monitoring and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act of 1995. In everyday speech Nigerians call it a "dom account".

The point of the account is that the balance stays in the foreign currency. If you are paid in dollars by a client abroad, receive money from family overseas, or need to pay a foreign school or supplier, the funds can sit in the account in that currency rather than being converted to naira on arrival.

It is not a licence to use foreign currency for ordinary purchases at home. The same Manual states that, except where expressly permitted by law, the use of foreign currency to pay for goods and services in Nigeria is prohibited.

Who can open a domiciliary account in Nigeria?

Memorandum 20 of the Manual says all Authorised Dealer Banks are eligible to open domiciliary accounts for their customers, and lists who may hold one:

Citizens of Nigeria

Foreign nationals

Foreign and indigenous companies

Embassies, High Commissions, diplomatic missions and similar entities operating in Nigeria, including their staff

External account holders

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The Manual also allows a customer to open more than one domiciliary account, in the same or different foreign currencies, and at the same or different banks. So holding a dollar account at one bank and a pound account at another is within the rules.

Which currencies can a domiciliary account hold?

A domiciliary account may be opened and operated in any of the foreign currencies the CBN specifies. Memorandum 3 of the Manual lists them as instruments of transaction in the Nigerian foreign exchange market:

United States dollar

United Kingdom pound sterling

Euro

Canadian dollar

Australian dollar

Swiss franc

Japanese yen

Chinese yuan (renminbi)

Indian rupee

South African rand

CFA franc

Any other currency the CBN may determine from time to time

That list is what the regulator permits. An individual bank may offer only some of these currencies, so check which ones your bank actually supports before you apply.

What are the types of domiciliary account?

The Manual requires Authorised Dealer Banks to maintain four types of domiciliary account for their customers:

Ordinary domiciliary account: the general-purpose account most individuals and small businesses use. The Manual says holders have unfettered and unrestricted access to the funds in it. Export proceeds domiciliary account: for exporters, to receive what they earn from goods shipped abroad. Holders can use the funds for eligible transactions on submission of the documents for the specific transaction, but the Manual states that no cash withdrawals are allowed from this type. External account: the Manual defines this as a foreign currency account with a bank in Nigeria whose source of funding is external, operated in the name of a non-resident and designated as an External Account by the CBN. Non-resident account: listed in the Manual as the fourth type that banks maintain.

Graphic: Headtopics; source: CBN Foreign Exchange Manual, 4th Edition (May 2026), Memorandum 20

The Manual also permits transfers from an export proceeds account in one bank to an ordinary domiciliary account in another bank to fund eligible transactions.

How do deposits, transfers and withdrawals work?

The CBN rules cover three practical questions: what you must declare when you pay in, how you can take money out, and what applies when you send money abroad.

Paying in. The Manual states that a person applying to open a foreign currency domiciliary account, or who wishes to deposit foreign currency into one, shall not be required or obliged to disclose the source of the funds. In the same section it adds that the management, operation and withdrawals from domiciliary accounts must comply with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CFT) regulations. In practice this means your bank will still carry out its normal customer checks.

Taking money out. Withdrawals or payments from a domiciliary account can be made in three ways:

Foreign banknotes (cash)

Mail or telegraphic transfer

Bank draft

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Sending money abroad. According to the 4th Edition of the Manual (May 2026), domiciliary account holders are permitted to use cash deposits of up to USD10,000 per day, or its equivalent, by telegraphic transfer, and banks report the purpose of such transactions to the CBN. Note what this figure is: a daily ceiling on transferring out money that was paid in as cash, not a cap on how much you may deposit. Where funds go to a third party, the account holder must state the purpose of the transfer.

The Manual adds that the use of Form A is not mandatory for a remittance made from an ordinary domiciliary account, although the bank must record the purpose of the transaction. Form A is mandatory for foreign exchange sourced from the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.

These figures and conditions can be changed by CBN circular. Treat them as correct for the edition cited and confirm the current position with your bank or on the CBN website before a large transaction.

How do you open a domiciliary account?

The CBN Manual sets out who is eligible and how the account operates. It does not list the documents, referees, opening balance or charges; each bank sets those under its own account-opening and know-your-customer procedures. A sensible way to go about it:

Choose the currency and the account form. Decide which currency you expect to receive or pay in, and whether you need a current, savings or deposit account. Confirm the bank is an Authorised Dealer Bank and that it offers the currency you need. Ask the bank for its requirements in writing: identification and other documents, whether referees are needed, any minimum opening balance, and the full schedule of charges for inward transfers, outward transfers and cash withdrawals. Ask about limits and timelines for outward transfers and cash withdrawals in your chosen currency. Submit the application through the channel the bank provides and keep copies of everything you sign. Collect the full account details for receiving money from abroad once the account is active, and share them only with people who are meant to pay you.

Deal only with the bank itself. Do not hand cash, cards or account details to anyone offering to "fund" or "activate" a domiciliary account for a fee.

Frequently asked questions

Can I open more than one domiciliary account?

Yes. The CBN Manual says a customer may open more than one domiciliary account, in the same or different foreign currencies, and at the same or different banks.

Do I have to say where the money came from when I deposit?

The Manual says a depositor shall not be required to disclose the source of funds. It also requires domiciliary accounts to comply with AML/CFT regulations, so banks continue to apply their customer checks.

Can I withdraw cash from a domiciliary account?

From an ordinary domiciliary account, yes: foreign banknotes are one of the three permitted withdrawal methods. Cash withdrawals are not allowed from an export proceeds domiciliary account.

Is there a limit on sending money abroad from the account?

Under the May 2026 edition of the Manual, funds paid in as cash can be sent out by telegraphic transfer up to USD10,000 per day or its equivalent. Confirm the current rule with your bank.

Can a foreigner open a domiciliary account in Nigeria?

Yes. Foreign nationals and foreign companies are on the Manual's list of those who may open one.

Can I pay for goods in Nigeria with dollars from my domiciliary account?

Generally no. The Manual states that, except where expressly permitted by law, using foreign currency to pay for goods and services in Nigeria is prohibited.

Sources: Central Bank of Nigeria, Foreign Exchange Manual, 4th Edition (Trade and Exchange Department, May 2026), Definitions, Memorandum 3, Memorandum 20 and Memorandum 21; last reviewed November 2026. Rules can be amended by CBN circular and banks set their own documents and charges, so confirm details with your bank. This article is general information, not financial advice. The lead image is an AI-generated illustration.