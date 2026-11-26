The Nigerian House of Representatives warns of invoking Section 305 due to violence targeting political rallies in Edo and Delta states ahead of the 2027 elections.

A violent incident in Benin City has intensified national anxiety regarding the security of political figures as campaigns for the 2027 general elections gain momentum. The attack occurred shortly after Senator Emeka Ohanaeze arrived in the city for a rally, resulting in one civilian sustaining gunshot wounds to the thighs. This incident highlights the escalating dangers facing political actors in the region.

Benin City Attack Details and Police Response

Suspected political operatives fired upon Senator Ohanaeze's convoy as it departed the Benin Airport. Armed police officers stationed along Airport Road managed to repel the assailants, who had arrived in a black Toyota Hilux. One occupant made a U-turn and opened fire on bystanders, causing the incident.

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Police Public Relations Officer Eno Ikoedem confirmed that Aimionkhale Micheal, a male resident, was shot in the thighs and rushed to a hospital. The Commissioner of Police has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to investigate the incident with eyewitnesses. Authorities are working to identify and arrest those responsible for the violence.

Delta State Violence Triggers Constitutional Warning

These events follow a series of attacks on political gatherings in Delta State, prompting the House of Representatives to demand urgent security intervention. A motion sponsored by Benedict Etanabene highlighted multiple assaults, including one on November 23 that claimed six lives. The lawmaker also cited a November 7 procession in Asaba that left one person dead and five injured.

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Etanabene noted that a September mobilization in Effurun resulted in a death from machete injuries, while another attack in Ndokwa East left five campaign team members injured. The House urged President Bola Tinubu to consider invoking Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution if public order breaks down. This constitutional provision allows for the declaration of a state of emergency.

Stakeholder Positions and International Appeals

The Nigeria Delta Congress (NDC) accused the Federal Government of sponsoring violence against opposition figures like Senator Ohanaeze and his running mate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. The party called on the international community to intervene against alleged intimidation tactics. They also complained about the cancellation of a secured venue despite full payment.

Lawmakers insisted that the police must not act as bystanders during political chaos. They mandated committees on Police Affairs and National Security to engage the Inspector-General of Police. The House also requested meetings with governorship candidates to remind them of Electoral Act requirements for campaigning.

Consequences for Political Stability and Safety

The frequency of these attacks threatens the credibility of the electoral process and peaceful coexistence in the region. The House demanded an independent investigation into the sponsors of these violent acts. Security agencies were ordered to deploy tactical units to identified flashpoints across the affected states.

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President Tinubu was advised to direct armed forces to prevent further loss of life. The Inspector-General of Police has also ordered a thorough investigation into the conduct of officers at the Uduere scene. These measures aim to restore confidence in the safety of political activities before the 2027 elections.