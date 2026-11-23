Speaker Abbas Tajudeen calls on APC support groups to mobilize grassroots support for President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election, emphasizing peaceful and issue-based campaigning strategies.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has issued a direct appeal to All Progressives Congress ( APC) support groups to ramp up their grassroots mobilization efforts ahead of the 2027 general election. This strategic push is aimed at securing the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

Speaker Calls for Strategic Grassroots Outreach

Tajudeen emphasized the critical importance of these groups in communicating the specific achievements and reforms initiated by the President's administration directly to Nigerian citizens. He made these remarks during the endorsement event for the Tinubu-Shettima 2027 ticket held in Abuja on Monday. The event featured Project 774, an organization dedicated to supporting the current administration's re-election bid.

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Represented by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Ahmed Safana, the Speaker outlined that APC support groups must play a pivotal role in ensuring that national policies and interventions are clearly understood by the populace. He stressed that the primary function of these groups is to bridge the gap between high-level government actions and the everyday experiences of ordinary Nigerians.

Focus on Peaceful and Issue-Based Campaigning

Tajudeen highlighted that the success of the mobilization initiative should be evaluated based on its ability to establish meaningful connections between policy outcomes and citizen welfare. He argued that effectively communicating the administration's record to the electorate would win their favor, thereby securing votes at the presidential polls scheduled for January 16, 2027.

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Leadership reports that the Speaker reinforced this message during the official launching of the Tinubu Again Movement 2027. This movement is chaired by Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, the Honourable Minister of State for Defense, who serves as the Convener and Chairman of the Board of Trustees. Tajudeen urged supporters to avoid confrontation and instead focus on showcasing the major strides made by the current government.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, Tajudeen advocated for a data-driven approach to campaigning. He suggested that supporters conduct comparative analyses using facts and figures to demonstrate the administration's progress. This involves comparing record achievements in specific zones or states under the current leadership against the performance of previous administrations.

Strategic Vision for 2027 Electoral Victory

The Speaker urged the APC and its allies to maintain a peaceful and issue-based campaign strategy devoid of intimidation or confrontation. He expressed strong optimism that a target of 20 million votes is realizable if the party remains focused and executes the right strategies. Tajudeen's directive underscores the political necessity of a unified and disciplined grassroots effort to secure a second term for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

James Kwen, a journalist with the Leadership Media Group, covers these political developments with 15 years of experience, focusing on the National Assembly, the APC, and electoral processes.