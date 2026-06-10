House Rents Soar in Anambra State, Deepening Shelter Crisis

The news text highlights the growing concerns over the continuous increase in house rents in major cities and towns across Anambra State. The steady rise in rents has led to a deepening shelter crisis, forcing many residents to relocate to the hinterlands or seek cheaper housing alternatives.

There is growing concerns over the continuous increase in house rents in major cities and towns across Anambra State , with modest two-bedroom apartments averaging N1.5m annually, far above rates of N250,000 annually just a few years ago.

Findings showed that the steady increase in rents highlights the deepening shelter crisis confronting thousands of residents in Anambra State. Tenants are feeling the squeeze of rapidly escalating rents, despite the locations and proximities.

For instance, a newly-completed two-bedroom flat in highbrow areas like Awka and Onitsha, which went for N500,000 per annum in 2024 now goes for averagely N1.5 million while an old building which was N250,000 per annum in 2024, now goes for averagely over N850,000 per annum as of March 2026. The annual rent of two-bedroom newly-built houses averagely ranges from N1.5 million depending on the location as of March 2026; one could get a decent one for N500,000.

The focus on two-bedroom apartments is deliberate because this category of housing is often considered the ‘middle ground’ for families, young professionals, and middle-income earners and it is in high demand. Some residents and tenants, who spoke to South-East Punch, said the soaring rent has forced many families to relocate to the hinterlands to seek cheaper housing alternatives while some said their rent journey reflected the city’s transformation.

A resident in Onitsha, Godwin Ike, said, ‘In 2022, two-bedroom flats cost between N300,000 and N500,000 depending if it’s old or new structure. I rented mine for N350,000. Today, average rents are N800,000 to N1.5m. Landlords are even introducing service charges and what they called, ‘ego oji’, with their lawyers and agents also introducing their own charges.

The increase and new charges they introduced, something unheard of in the past, now stifle tenants and if no drastic measure is taken by relevant authorities, thousands of people, especially low-income earners, might face shelter crisis. ’ Narrating her ordeal, another resident living in Okpoko, Chisom Uche, said, ‘We are about 20 people in a house and two people vacated their apartment.

The landlord raised the rents on the apartment to over 200 per cent because of high demand for the two vacated apartments. Not only that, Okpoko is a slum area, landlords and house agents still stifle tenants with high rents annually. I moved into the area in 2023 with N180,000 for a self-contained apartment, but today, it is going for over N450,000 depending on the availability of some amenities.

The landlords increased rents annually, and they always skyrocket as soon as the state government rehabilitated some major roads and infrastructure in the area. The landlords in Okpoko are copying other cities models with arbitrary rent hikes and extra service charges, not minding that it’s still a slum.

One tenant along the Onitsha-Awka Old Road, said his rent jumped from N600,000 to N1.2m in a single review, adding, ‘Such steep hikes, often without justification, reflect the cutthroat competition for housing in the state. ’ I know of some men who are workers in the civil service that relocated their families back to the village, and still rented one room apartment in the city so that they could be going to work.

The state government, under the leadership of Governor Soludo, is trying in other areas, but it should beam it’s searchlight in the housing sector. The state can build small housing units for low-income earners





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Anambra State House Rents Shelter Crisis Low-Income Earners Small Housing Units State Government

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