House Public Accounts Committee Secures Over ₦521 Million in Unremitted VAT from Central Bank, Pushes for Recovery of More Than ₦33 Billion in Outstanding Liabilities

The House Public Accounts Committee recovered ₦521.77 million in unremitted VAT from the Central Bank of Nigeria, confirming the payment and highlighting the effectiveness of legislative oversight. The committee also flagged additional liabilities-including unrefunded charges and Treasury Single Account collections-that together exceed ₦33 billion, and announced further hearings to close the gaps.

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee announced a major breakthrough in its ongoing probe of revenue leakages linked to the Remita payment platform by securing the recovery of ₦521.77 million in unremitted Value Added Tax from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The amount represents VAT that should have been deducted from fees earned on Remita transactions but was never forwarded to the Federal Government between November 2018 and April 2024. The recovery follows a far‑reaching investigation launched after lawmakers raised concerns about systemic leakages, non‑compliance with approved financial procedures and breaches of service‑level agreements governing government revenue collections.

The probe was initiated under a House resolution that mandated the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to scrutinise all transactions processed through the Remita platform and to verify that every naira due to the Federation Account had been properly accounted for. Chairman of the committee, Osun State legislator Bamidele Salam, who also chairs the Accord Party's parliamentary caucus, said the CBN had confirmed the payment in a letter dated 7 May 2026, attaching documentary proof that ₦521,765,134.17 had been transferred into the Treasury.

Salam described the outcome as a validation of the National Assembly's oversight mandate and a clear signal that legislative scrutiny can protect public funds and enforce accountability in revenue management. He reaffirmed the committee's determination to chase every kobo owed to the government, noting that the investigation will continue until all identified liabilities have been recovered.

In addition to the VAT recovery, the PAC disclosed that other sizable obligations remain under review. One tranche involves unrefunded charges amounting to ₦954.3 million together with accrued interest of ₦2.33 billion for transactions carried out between March and October 2015, bringing that total to roughly ₦3.28 billion.

A second, larger category concerns Treasury Single Account (TSA) collections worth ₦8.99 billion, which have generated an estimated ₦20.73 billion in interest, pushing the outstanding liability in that bucket to about ₦29.72 billion. Altogether, the committee is currently reconciling and pursuing liabilities that exceed ₦33 billion. The Remita platform is a cornerstone of Nigeria's public finance architecture, operating as the primary gateway for government revenue and TSA collections.

Over the years, periodic questions have arisen about deductions, commissions, and the compliance of institutions tasked with handling government receipts. The current inquiry is part of a broader legislative effort to tighten accountability in public finance management, especially as the nation grapples with revenue shortfalls and seeks to maximise state earnings.

The Public Accounts Committee indicated that its engagement with the CBN is ongoing and that further hearings will focus on reconciling disputed figures and establishing the full extent of outstanding obligations. The committee is set to reconvene on Monday, 8 June, at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, where additional clarifications are expected from officials on unresolved liabilities and future recovery strategies.

For the House committee, the recent VAT recovery is not the final chapter but another step in a sustained campaign to ensure that revenues generated on behalf of the Nigerian state are fully accounted for and returned to the public treasury





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