House Orders Reinstatement of Non-Academic Staff Excluded from University of Calabar Payroll

The House of Representatives has directed the University of Calabar to reinstate non-academic staff recruited in 2019/2020 and place them on payroll, following a petition and committee investigation. The order covers 385 verified employees and mandates their integration into the federal IPPIS system, ending years of exclusion and financial hardship.

The House of Representatives has intervened in a protracted dispute at the University of Calabar, ordering the immediate reinstatement and payroll placement of non-academic employees recruited during the 2019/2020 employment exercise.

The directive followed the adoption of a report by the House Committee on Public Petitions, chaired by Bitrus Kwamoti, representing Michika/Madagali Federal Constituency of Adamawa State. This decision brings hope to hundreds of workers who have been excluded from salaries despite completing recruitment formalities and reporting for duty. The controversy began when workers petitioned the House, alleging that although they were duly employed, the university failed to include them in its payroll system, depriving them of remuneration for years.

The situation caused severe financial hardship, with many unable to support their families. In response, the House summoned the then Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Florence Obi, to explain the recruitment process and the exclusion. The university was initially directed to harmonize and process the names of affected employees, but only academic staff recruited during the same exercise were later placed on payroll, leaving non-academic counterparts unpaid.

The House Committee on Public Petitions conducted a thorough investigation, submitting its findings and recommendations to the Green Chamber. The adopted report mandates the University of Calabar management to immediately regularize the appointments of all 385 verified employees from the 2019/2020 exercise. Specifically, the university must place these workers on its payroll, issue staff numbers, and forward their names for integration into the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), the federal government's centralized payroll platform for salary administration.

This directive covers both academic and non-academic staff, ensuring equal treatment. The intervention underscores the National Assembly's oversight role in addressing grievances related to recruitment and payroll in federal institutions, particularly when employees meet requirements but are denied benefits. The affected workers have endured years of uncertainty, and while the university management has not publicly responded, stakeholders anticipate swift implementation.

If fully executed, this resolution will alleviate the financial strain on employees and reinforce accountability in public sector human resource management. The development also highlights broader issues in Nigeria's public service payroll administration, where staff are often excluded due to system failures or bureaucratic bottlenecks. The House's action sets a precedent for similar cases, emphasizing that legislative oversight can rectify administrative injustices.

The affected employees, many of whom have remained loyal to their duties without pay, now await practical fulfillment of the directives. The resolution not only addresses their immediate need for income but also restores their dignity and professional standing. As the University of Calabar moves to comply, other federal institutions may review their own recruitment and payroll processes to avoid legal and legislative scrutiny.

This case reflects the persistent challenges in Nigeria's education sector, where funding and administrative efficiency often lag. The House's intervention, therefore, serves as a critical check on executive power and a lifeline for marginalized workers





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

University Of Calabar Non-Academic Staff Employment House Of Representatives IPPIS Payroll Employee Rights

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Niger Delta: Navy arrests Pastor Ime over alleged militancy, tightens security in Calabar waterwaysThe Nigerian Navy says it has successfully handed over a suspected militant collaborator to the Department of State Services, DSS, in Calabar, as part of

Read more »

Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls as Billions Flow into Repealed AcademyGovernor Uba Sani's administration has invested over N1 billion in scholarships, student loans and educational support programmes within the last three years, easing the financial burden on students across the state.

Read more »

TETFUND Boss Commends Obafemi Awolowo University for Sustaining Founding IdealsThe executive secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Sonny Echono, has praised Obafemi Awolowo University for living up to the expectations of its founding fathers, producing experts in various fields and investing in research and innovation.

Read more »

Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls as Billions Flow into Repealed AcademyNigeria's maritime university upgrade has stalled as billions of dollars are being poured into a repealed academy, raising concerns about the country's economic priorities.

Read more »