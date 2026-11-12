House of Reps Resolves to Investigate Political Violence Ahead of Elections

The Nigerian House of Representatives has resolved to investigate rising political violence. The motion was sponsored by Frederick Agbedi following multiple attacks on supporters and journalists across several states.

The Nigeria n House of Representatives has formally resolved to investigate the escalating wave of political violence gripping the nation. This decisive legislative action follows a series of coordinated attacks targeting political gatherings and media personnel during the current election campaign period.

Legislative Response to Campaign Attacks

The resolution emerged during Thursday's plenary session as a motion of urgent public importance. Minority leader Frederick Agbedi of the PDP represented in Bayelsa sponsored the motion alongside 16 other lawmakers. They urged the legislative body to take immediate and concrete steps to address the disturbing trend of violence that has marred political activities ahead of the upcoming elections.

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Agbedi highlighted several specific incidents that demonstrate the severity of the threat. On November 12, supporters of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) disrupted a town hall meeting in Lagos. During this event, attackers stole the camera and microphone belonging to a TheCable journalist who was covering the proceedings.

Further violence occurred on November 8 at an NDC rally in Asaba. The following day, on November 9, a convoy associated with political engagements in Calabar, Cross River state, came under attack by individuals throwing stones. Earlier, on October 28, a convoy of All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters travelling to Funtua for a campaign flag-off was ambushed by suspected political thugs in Katsina.

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Constitutional Rights and Legal Framework

Frederick Agbedi warned that these unchecked incidents could lead to further loss of life, significant injuries, and widespread destruction of property. He argued that such violence discourages citizens from participating in lawful political activities and undermines public confidence in the electoral process. He emphasized that allegations of responsibility for these violent acts must be established through impartial, thorough, and evidence-based investigations.

Agbedi noted that Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution guarantees citizens the right to assemble freely and associate with others. This constitutional provision explicitly includes the right to form or belong to political parties. He stressed that any violence violating these rights constitutes a direct challenge to democratic principles and the rule of law.

The House condemned all acts of violence, intimidation, assault, and destruction of property connected with political rallies, processions, meetings, and other lawful political activities. Members agreed that such actions are unacceptable and must be addressed through robust legal and security measures to ensure a safe environment for all participants.

Directives for Political Parties and Security Agencies

The parliament issued clear directives for political parties, candidates, and their supporters. They were asked to reject inflammatory rhetoric and actively discourage violence in all forms. The legislative body called for full cooperation with security agencies to preserve public peace and protect citizens during the election period.

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This resolution marks a significant step by the Nigerian legislature to address the security challenges threatening the electoral process. By mandating investigations into specific incidents, the House aims to hold perpetrators accountable and deter future acts of political violence. The focus remains on ensuring that all political activities can proceed without fear of attack or intimidation.

The outcome of these investigations will likely influence the conduct of political campaigns and the relationship between political actors and security agencies. Lawmakers have indicated that continued monitoring of the situation is necessary to protect the integrity of the upcoming elections. The resolution underscores the importance of maintaining order and respecting constitutional rights in Nigerian democratic processes.