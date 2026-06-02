House of Representatives Urges Rescue of Abducted Students and Teachers in Oyo State

The House of Representatives calls for immediate rescue of abducted students and teachers in Oyo State, demanding a permanent military base and state police to combat insecurity.

The House of Representatives has issued an urgent call for the federal government and security agencies to rescue the abducted students and teachers from three schools in Oyo State : Baptist Nursery and Primary School in Yawota, Community Grammar School in Esiele, and L.A.

Primary School. The lawmakers demanded that the victims be brought back alive without delay, emphasizing that every hour lost increases the risk of losing them forever. The motion was moved by Hon. Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala during a plenary session on Tuesday, who stressed that the current situation surpasses all other considerations.

This incident is part of a troubling trend of school abductions in Nigeria, where armed groups target educational institutions to extort ransoms or intimidate communities. The abduction in Oyo State has drawn widespread condemnation from parents, teachers, and civil society organizations, who accuse the government of failing to protect schools.

The captors, believed to be bandits operating from the neighboring Old Oyo National Park, have reportedly killed one of the teachers, Michael Oyedokun, a tutor from Community High School in Ahoro-Esiele. His beheading has heightened fears for the safety of the remaining hostages, estimated to be over 100 individuals. The tragedy has renewed calls for a comprehensive security overhaul in the region, particularly along the border corridors that bandits use as hideouts.

In response to the crisis, the House of Representatives has demanded the establishment of a permanent military forward operating base in Orire Local Government Area, where the kidnappings occurred. This base, the lawmakers argued, would ensure a sustained security presence across the Old Oyo National Park and its environs, preventing the area from remaining a sanctuary for killers and a gateway for terror into the South-West.

Additionally, the House called for the creation of state and local policing units, as well as the full implementation of a decentralized regional security architecture. This includes the establishment of state police, local government policing units, decentralized courts, and an integrated national intelligence and surveillance network. The lawmakers stressed that people have waited long enough for these measures, and every postponement is paid for with innocent blood, bringing the nation closer to being overrun by insecurity.

The abduction in Oyo State is not an isolated incident. In recent years, Nigeria has witnessed a wave of school kidnappings, particularly in the northern and south-western regions. Notable cases include the 2021 abduction of over 300 schoolgirls from the Government Girls Secondary School in Jangebe, Zamfara State, and the kidnapping of 27 students from the College of Agriculture in Zuru, Kebbi State, in 2023.

These incidents have raised serious concerns about the effectiveness of the government's security policies, including the deployment of 1,000 forest guards approved by President Bola Tinubu. Critics argue that these measures are insufficient and that a more robust approach is needed, including better intelligence gathering and community engagement.

The House of Representatives' motion also highlighted the need for urgent action to prevent further abductions, calling on the executive arm to cease any excuses and commence full implementation of the adopted resolution on security architecture. The lawmakers emphasized that the current state of insecurity in schools threatens the future of Nigeria's children and the nation's development. Without immediate intervention, they warned, the country risks losing an entire generation to fear and violence.

Meanwhile, teachers and parents in the affected communities have been living in constant fear, with many schools in the area temporarily closed. The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) teachers have also protested against the rising insecurity in Nigerian schools, demanding better protection for educators and students. The protesters marched to the National Assembly, carrying placards with messages such as Bring back our children and Stop the bloodshed.

They called on the government to declare a state of emergency on school security and to provide adequate funding for surveillance equipment, armed guards, and psychological support for traumatized students and staff. The protest in Abuja echoed the sentiments of the House of Representatives, with many teachers vowing to continue their demonstration until concrete action is taken. The Oyo State government has also been under pressure to address the security lapses that allowed the bandits to operate with impunity.

Governor Seyi Makinde has assured the public that efforts are underway to rescue the victims, but details remain scarce. The lack of transparency has fueled rumors and distrust among the public, with some accusing the government of downplaying the severity of the situation. The beheading of teacher Michael Oyedokun has particularly angered many, as it demonstrates the brutality of the kidnappers and the urgency of the rescue mission.

In conclusion, the House of Representatives' motion is a stark reminder of the deep-rooted security challenges facing Nigeria's education sector. The call for a permanent military base, state police, and a decentralized security network reflects a growing consensus that the current centralized approach is failing. As the days pass, the families of the abducted students and teachers continue to hope for their safe return, while the nation watches with bated breath.

The resolution adopted by the House must now be followed by swift and decisive action from the executive branch, or more lives may be lost to the relentless tide of insecurity





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