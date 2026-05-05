House of Representatives Urges Government to Address Rising Aviation Fuel Costs

The Nigerian House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to take urgent steps to address the increasing price of aviation fuel, warning of potential disruptions to the aviation sector and increased costs for travelers.

The Nigerian House of Representatives has issued a formal request to the Federal Government , demanding immediate action to mitigate the escalating costs of aviation fuel .

This call to action stems from growing anxieties regarding the detrimental impact these rising prices are having on the nation’s aviation sector. The resolution was adopted during a plenary session held on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at the National Assembly complex in Abuja, signaling a unified concern among lawmakers. The motion was spearheaded by Representative Abdullahi Idris Garba, who articulated the profound difficulties faced by airlines and passengers alike due to the consistently increasing price of Jet A1 fuel.

Representative Garba highlighted the significant disruption to airline operations and the corresponding surge in ticket prices, making air travel progressively inaccessible to a large segment of the Nigerian population. He emphasized that the relentless increase in fuel costs is actively undermining the viability of the aviation industry, pushing it towards a precarious state. The representative passionately argued that the current situation necessitates swift and decisive intervention to prevent further deterioration.

He specifically requested the Federal Government, working in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Aviation and other pertinent governmental bodies, to implement comprehensive strategies aimed at stabilizing fuel prices and providing crucial support to domestic airlines. This support could take various forms, including financial assistance, tax breaks, or the exploration of alternative fuel sources.

The urgency of the situation was further underscored by Representative Garba’s warning that without prompt and effective measures, a wave of airline operational reductions or complete shutdowns is highly probable. The financial strain imposed by exorbitant fuel costs is simply becoming unsustainable for many airlines, threatening the connectivity and economic benefits that air travel provides. The potential collapse of airlines would not only disrupt travel plans but also lead to job losses and hinder economic growth.

The House of Representatives believes that a thriving aviation sector is vital for national development and requires proactive government intervention to ensure its sustainability. The resolution reflects a broader concern about the affordability and accessibility of essential services for Nigerian citizens. The lawmakers recognize that air travel is not merely a convenience but a critical component of the national transportation infrastructure, facilitating business, tourism, and social connections.

The government’s response to this resolution will be closely watched by industry stakeholders and the public, as it will signal its commitment to supporting a vital sector of the Nigerian economy. The long-term implications of inaction could be severe, potentially leading to a monopolized aviation market with limited competition and even higher prices for consumers.

Therefore, a comprehensive and sustainable solution is urgently needed to address the root causes of the rising fuel costs and ensure the continued viability of the Nigerian aviation industry. The House of Representatives is committed to working with the executive branch to find effective solutions and safeguard the interests of both airlines and passengers. This includes exploring potential policy changes, regulatory reforms, and investment opportunities that can help to stabilize the market and promote growth.

The resolution serves as a clear message to the Federal Government that the aviation sector is facing a crisis and requires immediate attention. The lawmakers are confident that by working together, they can overcome this challenge and ensure a bright future for Nigerian aviation. The situation demands a multi-faceted approach, considering both short-term relief measures and long-term strategies for sustainable growth. This could involve diversifying fuel sources, investing in infrastructure improvements, and promoting competition among airlines.

The ultimate goal is to create a resilient and affordable aviation sector that serves the needs of all Nigerians





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