Nigeria House Investigates Political Violence Ahead of 2027 Elections

The House of Representatives has launched an investigation into political violence across Nigeria ahead of the 2027 elections, citing attacks in several states and setting up an ad hoc committee with a two to three week deadline.

The House of Representatives has launched an investigation into rising political violence across Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections, following growing concerns over attacks on political gatherings and supporters.

The resolution came after the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance on Thursday. The motion was sponsored by House Minority Leader Fred Agbedi, Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts Bamidele Salam, and 15 other lawmakers. It was prompted by attacks on political meetings, rallies and processions in different parts of the country.

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In a related development, the House also considered a separate motion on protecting judicial officers from intimidation and harassment through social media and broadcasting platforms. That motion was sponsored by Hon. Ademorin Kuye, who warned that sustained campaigns against judges could undermine judicial independence and weaken public confidence. Leading the debate on political violence, Agbedi condemned acts of violence, intimidation, assault and destruction of property linked to lawful political activities, regardless of the parties or individuals affected.

Investigation Into Political Violence Ahead of 2027 Elections

He warned that such attacks posed a serious threat to democratic participation and the credibility of the 2027 electoral process. Agbedi cited several incidents, including the disruption of political meetings in Enugu State on September 12, 2026, where police reportedly confirmed two attendees injured and one person allegedly killed. He also referenced an attack on All Progressives Congress supporters travelling to a rally in Katsina State on October 28, 2026, which led to the arrest of 14 suspects.

In Nasarawa State, he recalled an attack on an APC rally in Lafia on November 4, 2026, where several people were reportedly injured. He also cited a violent incident during a political procession in Asaba, Delta State, on November 7, 2026, where police reportedly confirmed one person killed and five others injured. Cross River State was also mentioned among states with reported incidents.

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Agbedi relied on Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which guarantees citizens the right to assemble freely and associate with others, including forming or belonging to political parties. He also cited the constitutional provision making the security and welfare of the people the primary purpose of government.

He asked the House to invoke its investigative powers under Section 88(1) to examine the circumstances of the reported incidents and scrutinise the performance of public authorities responsible for enforcing relevant laws. He urged political parties, candidates and supporters to shun inflammatory statements, discourage violence and cooperate with security agencies. Agbedi cautioned against drawing conclusions about those responsible before proper investigations were completed, insisting that allegations must be subjected to impartial, thorough and evidence-based scrutiny.

Ad Hoc Committee to Probe Reported Incidents

Consequently, the House condemned violence, intimidation, assault and destruction of property connected with political activities, irrespective of the parties or individuals involved. The House constituted an ad hoc committee chaired by the Majority Leader and Leader of the House, Prof Julius Ihonvbere, with the Minority Leader as Deputy Chairman. The committee was mandated to investigate the immediate and remote causes of politically motivated violence across the country.

The committee was given three weeks to investigate and submit its findings to the House, though the source text also indicated a two-week deadline. Its membership includes the House Leader and Minority Leader, chairmen and deputy chairmen of the House Committees on Police Affairs and National Security and Intelligence, and two additional members from those committees. Lawmakers from both ruling and opposition parties are represented.

On the judicial protection motion, Kuye acknowledged that Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution guarantees freedom of expression and the press, including the right of citizens and journalists to scrutinise and criticise judicial decisions responsibly. He clarified that his motion neither sought to create new offences nor deny Nigerians their constitutional rights. He said the proposal sought to distinguish legitimate criticism from intimidation and harassment of judicial officers.

Judicial Protection Motion Sparks Debate

The motion generated opposing views among lawmakers, with some warning against measures that could restrict public accountability or undermine constitutionally guaranteed freedoms. Deputy Minority Whip Hon. Manu Soro cautioned against any attempt to curtail freedom of expression, arguing that existing institutions already had mechanisms for addressing threats and harassment. Hon.

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Aliyu Misau argued that public confidence in the judiciary must come from transparent and credible judgments rather than legislative protection against criticism. Chairman of the House Committee on Health Institutions Hon. Patrick Umoh supported the motion, warning that social media commentaries increasingly condemned judges without adequate consideration of court records and legal proceedings. In opposition, Hon.

Peter Anakwe warned that the proposal could be interpreted as an attempt to silence the media and Nigerians from holding public institutions accountable. Anakwe urged the judiciary to strengthen its internal disciplinary mechanisms through the National Judicial Council rather than seek protection from public scrutiny. Hon. Wole Oke maintained that protecting judges against intimidation did not amount to shielding their judgments from criticism.

Following deliberations, the House urged the Federal Ministry of Justice and relevant institutions to promote public awareness of lawful channels for challenging judicial decisions and reporting alleged misconduct. It also urged the National Judicial Council to strengthen mechanisms for receiving and addressing credible complaints involving threats, harassment and attempts to influence judicial officers.

Calls for Safeguards and Institutional Awareness

The lawmakers further called on the Body of Benchers and Nigerian Bar Association to reinforce professional standards among legal practitioners, particularly in public commentary on pending cases and judicial decisions. They also urged the National Broadcasting Commission to strengthen compliance with broadcasting standards when media organisations discuss judicial proceedings. Speaker of the House Hon.

Abbas Tajudeen subsequently mandated the joint Committees on Judiciary and Human Rights to engage the NJC, Body of Benchers, NBA, NBC, Federal Ministry of Justice and other stakeholders on practical safeguards. The probe comes as political parties and prospective candidates intensify consultations and preparations for the 2027 general elections. With political activities expected to increase in the coming months, the safety of political gatherings and citizens rights to freedom of association and assembly have become increasingly important.

The outcome of the House investigation is expected to shed further light on the circumstances surrounding the reported attacks. It is also expected to identify measures to hold perpetrators accountable and prevent a recurrence of such violence before the polls.