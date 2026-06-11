House of Representatives Passes Constitutional Amendments to Establish State Police in Nigeria

The House of Representatives has passed constitutional amendments to establish state police in Nigeria, opting to defer other proposed constitutional alterations to a subsequent legislative session. The legislation, titled "A Bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 to provide for the establishment of state police, and for related matters (Sixth Alteration) 2026," is jointly sponsored by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, House Leader Julius Ihonvbere, Fatima Talba, Blessing Onuh, Tolani Shagaya, and several other lawmakers. Kalu confirmed that the lower chamber deliberately resolved to prioritize decentralized policing over other thematic reforms due to the persistent wave of terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping across the country.

The House of Representatives has passed constitutional amendments to establish state police in Nigeria, opting to defer other proposed constitutional alterations to a subsequent legislative session.

The legislation, titled "A Bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 to provide for the establishment of state police, and for related matters (Sixth Alteration) 2026," is jointly sponsored by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, House Leader Julius Ihonvbere, Fatima Talba, Blessing Onuh, Tolani Shagaya, and several other lawmakers. Kalu confirmed that the lower chamber deliberately resolved to prioritize decentralized policing over other thematic reforms due to the persistent wave of terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping across the country





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House Of Representatives Constitutional Amendments State Police Terrorism Banditry Kidnapping Decentralized Policing Concurrent Legislative List Exclusive Legislative List

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