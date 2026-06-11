House of Representatives Leadership Dispute Disrupts Constitutional Amendments Vote

Opposition lawmakers in the House of Representatives disrupted plenary proceedings at the National Assembly today over a leadership dispute, leading to a complete halt in legislative activities. The aggrieved legislators have vowed to block all legislative businesses until the leadership of the House officially announces Hon. Fred Agbedi as the substantive Minority Leader.

Opposition lawmakers in the House of Representatives completely disrupted plenary proceedings at the National Assembly today over a leadership dispute . The aggrieved legislators have vowed to block all legislative businesses until the leadership of the House officially announces Hon.

Fred Agbedi as the substantive Minority Leader. The lawmakers are maintaining a rigid stance, insisting that no official proceedings will be allowed to take place until their leadership demands are fully met. The unexpected legislative standoff happened just as the lower chamber of the National Assembly prepared to vote on crucial constitutional amendments. Among these pending legal changes is the highly anticipated and fiercely debated bill seeking the establishment of State Police across the federation.

The lawmakers stood their ground as legislative activities ground to a complete halt, displaying a united front against the current leadership structure of the house. The chamber became highly volatile as several opposition members chanted and vocally footprinted their grievances on the floor, effectively stalling the scheduled voting process on the national security legislation. As the gridlock persists, it remains highly uncertain when the green chamber will resume its session to look into the pressing constitutional amendments.

The push for the recognition of Fred Agbedi, a high-ranking lawmaker representing the Sagbama/Ekeremor federal constituency of Bayelsa State, has clearly polarized the lawmakers





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House Of Representatives Leadership Dispute Minority Leader Constitutional Amendments State Police Fred Agbedi Bayelsa State Leadership Structure Aggrieved Legislators Legislative Standoff Green Chamber National Security Legislation Polarized Lawmakers

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