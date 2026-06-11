House of Representatives Expected to Vote on Constitutional Amendment Bill Establishing State Police

The House of Representatives is set to vote today on a series of proposed constitutional amendment bills, including one seeking to establish state police as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen security and tackle rising insecurity across the country.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote today on a series of proposed constitutional amendment bills, including one seeking to establish state police as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen security and tackle rising insecurity across the country.

If approved by both chambers of the National Assembly, it will be transmitted to the 36 state Houses of Assembly for consideration and ratification. Under the constitutional amendment process, a proposal must be approved by at least two-thirds of the state legislatures before it can be forwarded to President Bola Tinubu for assent.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who chairs the House Committee on Constitution Review and is the lead sponsor of the bill, said the proposed amendment to Section 214 of the Constitution would be presented for consideration by lawmakers. Members of the House who were away on oversight assignments were directed to return to Abuja ahead of today’s proceedings.

A Senate source said the state police proposal, along with other constitutional amendment bills, had passed first reading and was listed for second reading. Speaking earlier this week, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele expressed optimism that the National Assembly would make progress on the bill, citing growing concerns over insecurity in different parts of the country. Policing is currently listed under the Exclusive Legislative List, making it the sole responsibility of the Federal Government.

The proposed amendment seeks to move policing to the Concurrent Legislative List, which would allow state governments to establish and operate their own police services. The bill is sponsored by Kalu alongside House Leader Julius Ihonvbere, Fatima Talba, Blessing Onuh, Tolani Shagaya and several other lawmakers. According to the draft amendment, new provisions would be added to Section 318 of the Constitution to provide legal definitions for state police and community policing.

The proposal defines state police as a law enforcement agency established to operate within a state and maintain law and order within its jurisdiction. It also defines community policing as a system that promotes cooperation between law enforcement agencies, residents and local institutions in preventing crime and addressing security concerns. The amendment proposes replacing the current Section 214 of the Constitution with provisions establishing both the Nigeria Police Force and state police services in each state of the federation.

It further states that the Nigeria Police, state police and community police structures would be organised and administered in accordance with laws enacted by the National Assembly. If eventually adopted, the amendment is expected to provide the legal framework for issues relating to recruitment, funding, operations and coordination between federal and state police formations





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House Of Representatives Constitutional Amendment State Police Security Insecurity Rising Insecurity National Assembly President Bola Tinubu Benjamin Kalu House Committee On Constitution Review State Houses Of Assembly Exclusive Legislative List Concurrent Legislative List State Police Proposal State Police Services Nigeria Police Force Community Policing Legal Definitions State Police And Community Police Structures Federal And State Police Formations

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