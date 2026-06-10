House of Representatives debates definition of "cognate legislative experience" amid leadership vacancy

Lawmakers clash over the meaning of "cognate legislative experience" in the Standing Orders, sparking a debate on whether first‑term representatives can hold principal officer roles after the minority leader's resignation.

The House of Representatives entered a heated debate on Wednesday over the ambiguous phrase " cognate legislative experience " that determines who may occupy principal officer positions.

The motion, tabled by Representative Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos), called for a precise definition of the term as it appears in Order Seven, Rule 15 of the Standing Orders. Benson argued that the current wording leaves room for interpretation and risks allowing first‑term members to assume senior leadership roles without the institutional memory that seasoned legislators bring.

He cited comparative parliamentary practice, noting that many democracies reserve top posts for lawmakers who have completed at least one full four‑year term, thereby ensuring continuity, stability and a deeper understanding of legislative procedures. Benson reminded his colleagues that the National Assembly had recently faced a vacancy after former Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda resigned to pursue the gubernatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, prompting the need to fill the post with a qualified successor.

The controversy intensified when the nomination of Ugochinyere, a first‑term representative, was challenged on the grounds that he might not meet the "cognate" experience requirement. Critics warned that appointing an unseasoned member to a principal office could undermine the credibility of the House and set a precedent that dilutes the intended safeguards of the Standing Orders.

Opposition to the motion came primarily from Representative Bob Solomon (APC, Rivers), who contended that the Speaker already possesses the authority to interpret contentious rules and that a separate motion was unnecessary. Solomon emphasized that the Speaker's interpretive power, akin to a judicial function within the chamber, should not be diluted by a procedural amendment. He warned that creating a formal resolution to seek the Speaker's interpretation each time a rule is disputed would erode the efficiency of parliamentary operations.

The Speaker, after a voice vote, acknowledged the arguments but allowed the discussion to proceed, signalling that the issue would be taken seriously. The debate reflects a deeper fissure within the opposition caucus following Chinda's exit, as various parties-ranging from the African Democratic Congress and the Labour Party to smaller outfits such as the Accord Party-grapple with internal power dynamics and the need for clear procedural guidance. The broader implications of the dispute extend beyond a single vacancy.

If the House adopts a strict definition limiting principal offices to those who have served a full term, it would align the lower chamber with the Senate's recent clarification that "cognate legislative experience" applies only to senators who have completed at least one full four‑year term, and, for multi‑term legislators, to those who served in the immediate past assembly. Proponents argue that such a rule would protect institutional memory, enhance legislative effectiveness, and reduce leadership squabbles.

Detractors, however, maintain that the flexibility of the current Standing Orders allows for merit‑based appointments and that the Speaker's discretion should remain paramount. As the debate continues, stakeholders await a formal amendment that could reshape the eligibility criteria for Nigeria's parliamentary leadership, setting a new precedent for how legislative experience is valued in the country's democratic institutions





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