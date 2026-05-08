House of Representatives aspirants predict vote-out for Obi as president, call for public accountability

Political realignments in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 elections have resulted in the defection of Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso from the Labour Party to the Nigeria Democratic Congress. House of Representatives aspirants from the new platform predict the vote-out of any future Obi presidency if he fails to deliver on his promises, while prioritising public interest over personal gains.

House of Representatives aspirants on the platform of the Nigeria Democratic Congress say former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi , would be voted out if he becomes president in 2027 and fails to deliver on his promises.

The aspirants made the remark on Friday. One of the aspirants for Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency in Imo State, Nnamdi Iroegbu, said any administration, including a potential Obi presidency, would be subject to public accountability. Another aspirant for Anaocha/Njikoka/Dunukofia Federal Constituency, Kingsley Ndube, said lawmakers on the platform would prioritise public interest over personal gains.

In the Federal Capital Territory, NDC aspirant for Bwari Constituency, Gambari Ismaila, said the party was built on the need for political change and national restructuring. The event followed the defection of Obi and former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to the NDC amid political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria Democratic Congress Peter Obi Vote-Out Public Accountability Personal Gains

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Emeka Ihedioha Reacts to Peter Obi's Transition to NDC and Reaffirms Commitment to ADCFormer Governor Emeka Ihedioha discusses Peter Obi's move to the Nigeria Democratic Congress and explains his own decision to remain with the African Democratic Congress while focusing on good governance.

Read more »

Political Earthquake in Nigeria: The Strategic Realignment of Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa KwankwasoA detailed analysis of the controversial move by Peter Obi to join the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) alongside Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, sparking intense national debate over the future of the 2027 elections.

Read more »

All Progressives Congress adopts consensus candidate for House of Representatives ahead of 2027 electionsThe apex leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ifo/Ewekoro Federal Constituency has adopted former Commissioner for Women and Social Development, Adijat Adeleye, as the consensus candidate for the House of Representatives ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Read more »

Nigerian electoral politics: A view from Mars, By Jibrin IbrahimPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Read more »