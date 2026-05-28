House Committee Warns Litigation Threatens PIA Host Community Benefits

The House of Representatives Committee on Host Communities has cautioned that endless lawsuits are undermining the Petroleum Industry Act's objective of benefiting host communities through structured development trusts. Chairman Dumnamene Dekor emphasized the need for communities to resolve disputes and leverage the legal framework, while NMDPRA launched a digital portal for transparency.

The House of Representatives has expressed grave concern that the incessant lawsuits surrounding the Host Communities Development Trust are severely undermining the intended benefits and core purpose of the Petroleum Industry Act for oil-producing communities.

Chairman of the House Committee on Host Communities, Dumnamene Dekor, made this statement during the Sensitisation and Engagement Forum on Operationalisation of the Midstream Host Community Development Trusts, organized by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority in Port Harcourt. Dekor emphasized that the PIA, which came into effect in 2021, fundamentally transformed the approach to host community development by replacing informal arrangements and sporadic corporate social responsibility projects with a structured legal framework that empowers communities to determine their own development priorities.

Under the Act, the Host Community Development Trust must be implemented through a formal trust supported by defined funding obligations, governance structures, needs assessments, development plans, and accountability mechanisms. Dekor noted that the law includes penalties for operators who fail to comply with the trust requirements, stressing that community buy-in is essential for successful implementation.

He warned that constant litigation among community members over the management structure of the trusts is defeating the very purpose of the legislation, as companies are ready with their funds but cannot proceed because unresolved disputes block operations. He urged communities to sheathe their swords and take full advantage of this historic opportunity created by the PIA.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive of the NMDPRA, Mr. Rabiu Umar, announced the launch of a dedicated digital portal designed to enhance transparency and regulatory efficiency in the administration of the Host Community Development Trust. Represented by Executive Director Dr. Mustapha Kamorde, Umar explained that the portal will support digital registration of trusts, submission of governance documentation, monitoring of statutory contributions, compliance reporting, project tracking, and real-time regulatory oversight.

This digital platform, part of the Authority's broader digital transformation agenda, aims to standardize implementation across the country, reduce disputes arising from information gaps, improve monitoring capabilities, and strengthen confidence among communities and operators alike. It will also improve transparency in the administration and utilisation of the Host Community Development Trust Funds, ensuring that the intended benefits reach the communities as provided by the Petroleum Industry Act





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Petroleum Industry Act Host Communities Development Trusts NMDPRA Litigation

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