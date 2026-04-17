House Committee Approves N248 Billion Relief Package for Electricity Distributors, Targets Sector Debt

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee has endorsed a significant financial relief package totaling N248 billion for Kano, Jos, and Ikeja Electricity Distribution Companies, including a ten-year debt restructuring plan. This move aims to alleviate mounting debt in the power sector, which has reached N1.3 trillion, and address issues related to interest charges and historical liabilities.

Lawmakers in the Nigerian House of Representatives, through its Public Accounts Committee (PAC), have greenlit a comprehensive financial relief package for three electricity distribution companies : Kano, Jos, and Ikeja DisCos. This initiative includes a ten-year debt restructuring plan, aiming to address the ballooning debt within the power sector , now estimated at a staggering N1.3 trillion.

The decision stems from the adoption of a technical subcommittee's report, which thoroughly examined the findings of the 2021 Auditor-General for the Federation's report. This report had previously highlighted escalating indebtedness across electricity distribution companies, significantly exacerbated by the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET). The endorsed framework will see the waiver of accrued interest on debts owed by these three DisCos between 2015 and September 2025, amounting to N128.58 billion. Furthermore, their historical liabilities, estimated at N120.06 billion, will be systematically restructured over a decade. In total, this relief package is set to address approximately N248.64 billion in financial exposure. Mark Obetta, Chair of the subcommittee and representing AOC, Enugu, emphasized that this recommendation is a crucial component of broader legislative endeavors to achieve stability within Nigeria's electricity market and resolve long-standing financial burdens that are hindering sector growth. According to the committee's findings, the collective indebtedness of eleven electricity distribution companies has seen a sharp increase, rising from an estimated N1 trillion as of December 31, 2024, to N1.3 trillion by September 25, 2025. This surge is attributed to both the principal debt and the accumulation of interest. Data provided by NBET paints a concerning picture: Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) carries outstanding liabilities of N275.17 billion, while Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) owes N82.11 billion. Eko Electricity Distribution Company's (EKDC) debt is N16.49 billion, and Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has a debt of N39.11 billion. Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IEDC) recorded N103.41 billion, and Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company owes N47.64 billion. Jos Electricity Distribution Company's liability stands at N104.38 billion, with Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company facing the highest exposure at N303.81 billion. Kano Electricity Distribution Company has a debt of N96.62 billion, and Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company owes N88.40 billion. Yola Electricity Distribution Company (old) has a balance of N61.20 billion, while the new Yola entity shows a negative balance of N241.68 million. Ajaokuta Electricity Distribution Company's liability is N58.59 billion. The committee's investigation was initiated to corroborate the Auditor-General's assertions, ascertain the current debt status of these companies, and identify the underlying reasons for the persistent failure of many operators to meet their payment obligations within the electricity market. A significant point of contention during the hearings revolved around the legitimacy of interest charged on unpaid invoices. The Kano, Jos, and Ikeja DisCos contended that existing market regulations did not explicitly authorize such interest accruals. In response to this dispute, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) issued a directive in January 2026, instructing NBET to suspend interest charges on invoices generated between 2015 and 2020, while permitting interest application from 2021 onwards. The directive also stipulated that any interest linked to delays involving MERISTEM should be disregarded. The report further highlighted that Jos and Kano DisCos continue to bear substantial debt burdens, with a considerable portion of Kano Disco's liabilities stemming from interest accumulation and debts incurred during a period of government receivership. To address this specific issue, the committee recommended the transfer of liabilities arising from government intervention in Kano Disco, estimated at N13.4 billion, to the Nigerian Electricity Liability Management Company, aligning with established sector practices. The committee also implored regulatory bodies to formally waive all interest accrued by the three DisCos between 2015 and September 2025, citing inherent structural constraints within the electricity market. These constraints include the escrow-based settlement system, which prioritizes market obligations over operational expenditures and consequently limits the DisCos' capacity to recover costs or impose interest on unpaid bills, including those owed by governmental entities. Bamidele Salam, Chairman of PAC and representing Accord, Osun, underscored the imperative for all distribution companies to strictly adhere to market rules to avert further debt accumulation and ensure the financial health of the power sector.





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