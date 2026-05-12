Horrible incident leaves community in mourning after peaceful family killed in Asarara

The victims, 45-year-old Muhammad Haruna and his 35-year-old wife, Habiba Abubakar, were reportedly killed in their residence in the Asarara community in early hours of Saturday. Haruna was described as peaceful and quiet individual who was not known for conflicts or disputes within the community. The incident has thrown the entire community into mourning as neighbours and sympathisers gathered at the family house. The couple is survived by six children and has left orphaned following the tragic incident.

The victims, 45-year-old Muhammad Haruna and his 35-year-old wife, Habiba Abubakar, were reportedly killed in their residence in the Asarara community in early hours of Saturday.

Haruna was described as peaceful and quiet individual who was not known for conflicts or disputes within the community. The incident has thrown the entire community into mourning as neighbours and sympathisers gathered at the family house. The Kebbi State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Bashir Usman, confirmed the incident and launched an investigation. According to local sources, the suspect threatened and intimidated the deceased couple with a cutlass on several occasions before the incident.

The couple is survived by six children and has left orphaned following the tragic incident





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Bloodshed Family Killed Neighbours Gather Community Mourning Investigation Security Operatives Suspect Threats Cutlass Survivors Children Orphaned

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