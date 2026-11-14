Hope Uzodimma Declares Imo State Local Economies Operational

Governor Hope Uzodimma outlines Imo State's economic reforms, including digital skills training and infrastructure projects that boosted local economies beyond city centers.

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has officially declared that his administration has successfully activated local economies across the state, marking a significant departure from previous development models that primarily benefited urban centers. Speaking as the guest lecturer at the inaugural National Policy Dialogue of the Lagos Country Club with Government Leaders in Lagos on Friday, Uzodimma emphasized that his government has fundamentally changed the economic narrative by laying sturdy foundations for enterprise.

Shift From Urban Centers To Local Growth

Governor Uzodimma explained that his administration long recognized that a local economy providing young people with a stake in peace serves as one of the most effective security investments a government can make. Consequently, the state has embarked on aggressive initiatives to invest in people, thereby stimulating economic activity in rural and semi-urban areas rather than concentrating wealth solely in city centers. This strategic shift aims to create a more equitable distribution of resources and opportunities throughout the entire state.

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Digital Training And Job Creation Programs

Through the Skill-up Imo Project, the state government has trained more than 65,000 young people in software development, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and related digital fields. These training programs have reached all 27 local government areas of Imo State, ensuring that digital skills are accessible to residents in every region. Uzodimma noted that these initiatives, combined with wider digital economy programs, have successfully created more than 80,000 jobs and income-earning opportunities for citizens.

Infrastructure Investment And Capital Attraction

According to the governor, attracting private capital requires the government to first provide essential basics, including robust infrastructure, human capital development, and reliable power supply. To this end, his administration has built more than 130 roads and provided energy sustainability solutions. Additionally, the state has digitalized land administration to improve efficiency and transparency in property transactions, further supporting a business-friendly environment.

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Wage Policy Boosts Grassroots Spending

Governor Uzodimma highlighted that the state government pays the highest minimum wage of N104,000 to its workers, a move that has significantly boosted the economies of local governments and rural communities. He argued that a well-paid public workforce is one of the quickest ways to inject money into circulation at the grassroots level. This policy ensures that earnings reach local markets directly, stimulating demand for goods and services in areas that were previously economically marginalized.

Impact Of National Fuel Subsidy Removal

The governor attributed much of the recent economic success to reforms implemented by President Bola Tinubu, noting that resources reaching state governments have substantially increased since the president removed the fuel subsidy. Uzodimma stated that these national policy changes have given Imo State a competitive edge in its development efforts. The increased fiscal allocation allows the state to continue funding its extensive infrastructure and human capital projects without severe financial constraints.