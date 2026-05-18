Honourable Belusochukwu Michael Enwere Steps Down from APC Imo East Senatorial Race

The aspirant for the Imo East Senatorial seat, Michael Enwere, has decided to step down from the All Progressives Congress (APC) race, citing peace, unity, and the progress of people as reasons for his decision. He announced his withdrawal just days before the party primaries.

Honourable Belusochukwu Michael Enwere has pulled out of the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial race for Imo East , just days before the party primaries . Enwere announced his decision to step down following extensive consultations with his family, supporters, political associates , and key leaders of the APC.

He described the decision as difficult but necessary, stating it was made "in the interest of peace, unity, and the progress of our people.

" The aspirant also expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, and the APC for the opportunity and support extended to him during the race. Enwere reaffirmed his commitment to the development of Imo East Senatorial Zone and urged his followers to remain calm and united in support of the party's collective interest





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Imo East All Progressives Congress (APC) Michael Enwere Senatorial Race Senatorial Zone Party Primaries Peace Unity Progress Family Supporters Consultations Political Associates Leaders President Governor Party Interest Growth Development PGR Cumhuriyet Genel Olay

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

APC Aspirant Demands Protection for APC Primary Process Integrity in Ileleje, Ughelli, Odigbo Federal ConstituencyA House of Representatives aspirant from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Simisola Fajemirokun Ajayi, has called on the APC leadership, security agencies, and President Tinubu to protect the integrity of the APC primary process in the Ileleje, Ughelli, Odigbo Federal Constituency of Ondo State. The aspirant claims that verified polling unit reports showed strong support for her, particularly in Odigbo Local Government Area.

Read more »

Imo PDP screens 44 aspirants, set for primaries today - The Nation NewspaperThe Nation Newspaper Imo PDP screens 44 aspirants, set for primaries today

Read more »

Seyi Tinubu reacts after Cubana Chief Priest loses APC ticket in ImoSeyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, has reacted to the defeat of celebrity businessman, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest,

Read more »

Seyi Tinubu consoles Cubana Chief Priest after losing APC reps ticket in ImoThe Nation Newspaper Seyi Tinubu consoles Cubana Chief Priest after losing APC reps ticket in Imo

Read more »