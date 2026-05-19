Hon. Ibrahim Taofeek Kayode declared winner of Osogbo Federal Constituency ticket

The Hon. Ibrahim Taofeek Kayode has been declared the winner of the House of Representatives ticket for Osogbo Federal Constituency by the election committee chairman, Mr. Ayo Bayo. The announcement was made late Monday, revealing that Ibrahim polled 7,181 votes, making him the winner of the ticket.

The Hon. Ibrahim Taofeek Kayode has been declared the winner of the House of Representatives ticket for Osogbo Federal Constituency by the election committee chairman , Mr. Ayo Bayo .

The announcement was made late Monday, revealing that Ibrahim polled 7,181 votes, making him the winner of the ticket. Meanwhile, Emmanuel Sanya Omirin won Ijesa South Federal Constituency through consensus, Abeeb Adedamola secured the ticket for Iwo Federal Constituency, and Ayodele Adalu emerged as a consensus candidate in Ede Federal Constituency. A unique method to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects has been revealed by an Abuja doctor. Click here to learn more





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Ibrahim Taofeek Kayode House Of Representatives Osogbo Federal Constituency Election Committee Chairman Ayo Bayo Emmanuel Sanya Omirin Ijesa South Federal Constituency Abeeb Adedamola Iwo Federal Constituency Ayodele Adalu Ede Federal Constituency Unique Method Weak Erection Small And Shameful Manhood Infertility Issues Abuja Doctor Nigeria US Dollars Premium Domains Acquire Profit Paid In US Dollars Ideal For Engineers Doctors Lawyers Accountants IT Experts Civil/Public Servants

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