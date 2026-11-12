Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji Wins APC Primary in Zamfara

Aminu Sani Jaji secures landslide victory in Kaura Namoda APC primary, boosting APC strategy in Zamfara for 2027 elections following court-ordered rerun.

Amidst a highly contentious political landscape in Zamfara State, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji has secured a decisive victory in the All Progressives Congress ( APC) fresh primary election for the Kaura Namoda /Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency. The outcome of this electoral exercise not only reaffirms Jaji's position within the ruling party but also serves as a strategic consolidation for senior party stakeholders, including the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle. The election, which took place on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, was characterized by a overwhelming disparity in voter support, effectively marginalizing all competing aspirants in a single-ballot process.

Electoral Process and Vote Counts

The electoral integrity of the exercise was overseen by the Chairman of the APC Electoral Committee for the rerun, Hon. Kabiru Idris, who announced the final results from the Kaura Namoda Collation Centre. According to the official data released by Hon. Kabiru Idris, the constituency registered a total of 42,266 party members. Of this total figure, 27,389 members were successfully accredited to participate in the voting process, and ultimately, 27,359 votes were cast. These specific numbers indicate a remarkably high level of participation relative to the registered membership base, demonstrating strong internal party engagement.

Also read Jaji Wins APC Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Fresh Primary With 26,646 Votes

Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji captured a commanding majority of the votes, securing a total of 26,646 votes. This figure represents an absolute dominance in the primary contest, leaving no room for dispute regarding the outcome. The sheer volume of votes cast for Jaji underscores the extent of his support base across the two local government areas that constitute the federal constituency. The margin of victory was so significant that it effectively ended any possibility of a competitive runoff or further internal contestation within the party structure for this specific ticket.

Performance of Challenger Candidates

The primary competition was formally contested by two other aspirants, although their performance was statistically negligible compared to the winner. Hassan Umar Dangaladima, who served as Jaji's closest challenger, managed to secure only 713 votes. In stark contrast, the third aspirant, Musa Zubairu, received zero votes during the exercise. The minimal support garnered by Dangaladima and the complete lack of votes for Zubairu highlights the consolidated nature of the electorate's preference for the incumbent or leading candidate.

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When analyzing the geographic distribution of the votes, the data reveals a consistent pattern of support for Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji across different districts. In the Kaura Namoda Local Government Area, Jaji polled 14,264 votes, while Hassan Umar Dangaladima secured 465 votes in the same locality. In the Birnin Magaji Local Government Area, Jaji accumulated 12,382 votes, against Dangaladima's 248 votes. The breakdown confirms that Jaji's support was not limited to a single enclave but was widespread across the entire constituency. Hon. Kabiru Idris declared Jaji the winner after confirming that he satisfied all legal requirements, the APC Constitution, and established electoral guidelines.

Legal Context and Court Orders

The necessity for this fresh primary election arose from a significant legal dispute that challenged the validity of Jaji's initial nomination. Hassan Umar Dangaladima had instituted a legal case at the Federal High Court in Abuja, which ultimately ruled that Jaji's previous nomination was null and void. The court order explicitly mandated the All Progressives Congress to conduct a fresh primary election within a strict timeframe of two weeks. This judicial intervention forced the party leadership to reorganize the electoral process, leading to the scheduling of the rerun on November 11, 2026.

The compliance with the court order by the national leadership demonstrates the party's commitment to adhering to legal directives while maintaining internal cohesion. The subsequent victory by Jaji in the rerun effectively resolves the legal ambiguity surrounding the constituency ticket. The election process, therefore, served as a mechanism to validate the party's choice through a legally sanctioned channel, ensuring that the resulting candidate has both judicial approval and democratic legitimacy within the party structure.

Strategic Implications for 2027 Elections

The emphatic victory of Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji carries profound strategic implications for the All Progressives Congress as it prepares for the 2027 general elections. The outcome is expected to strengthen the party's political calculations in Zamfara State, a critical battleground in the North-West region of Nigeria. Senior party stakeholders, including Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle, view this result as a significant boost to their mobilization efforts. The consolidation of support around Jaji allows the party to focus resources on broader campaigning rather than internal management.

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This development aligns with the broader objectives of the APC national leadership to consolidate support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election agenda. By securing a clear mandate in Zamfara, the party aims to expand its political influence in the North-West, a region that has seen varying levels of support in previous electoral cycles. The strong performance of Jaji is seen as an indicator of the party's ability to retain its grassroots base and project strength in upcoming national and state-level contests.

Future Political Calculations

With the primary concluded, the focus now shifts to the general election campaign phase. Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji is poised to represent the All Progressives Congress in the federal constituency, carrying the weight of the party's expectations. The legal challenges have been overcome, and the party machinery is expected to mobilize effectively to ensure a successful transition from primary to general election. The role of key figures like Bello Matawalle will be pivotal in coordinating these efforts at the state and national levels.

The electorate in Kaura Namoda and Birnin Magaji now faces a unified political front, eliminating the division that characterized the internal party dispute. This unity is expected to enhance the effectiveness of campaign outreach and voter engagement strategies. The success of this primary also sets a precedent for how the party handles legal challenges and internal disputes, emphasizing resolution through democratic processes within the party framework. The political landscape in Zamfara is thus recalibrated, with the APC firmly entrenched and ready for the challenges ahead.