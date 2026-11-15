Home Office Corrects Error Regarding Blind Nigerian Pensioner

The UK Home Office has issued a correction after mistakenly telling a blind Nigerian pensioner she could seek medical treatment in India. This error occurred during the rejection of her application for indefinite leave to remain.

The United Kingdom Home Office has issued a formal correction after mistakenly informing a blind Nigerian pensioner that she could seek medical treatment in India. The erroneous claim was included in a rejection letter for her application for indefinite leave to remain. The department is now taking immediate steps to issue an updated letter to rectify this significant administrative error.

The woman, identified only as Comfort to protect her identity, is a 67-year-old Nigerian citizen who has resided in Britain for 26 years. She expressed deep confusion and distress upon receiving the initial correspondence. Comfort explicitly stated that she had never visited India and maintains no connection whatsoever with the country.

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Immigration Rules and Visa Renewal

Comfort arrived in the United Kingdom in 2000 and subsequently lost her sight after developing acute glaucoma. She was granted permission to remain in Britain in 2022 under the long-residence immigration route. This status followed more than two decades of continuous living in the country. Under previous arrangements, migrants were required to renew their visas every 30 months for 10 years before becoming eligible for indefinite leave to remain.

However, the landscape for long-term residents has shifted significantly due to policy changes. New settlement rules announced by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood have altered the timeline for permanent residency. Under these revised regulations, individuals like Comfort may be required to continue renewing their visas for another 20 years. This extension would delay her eligibility for permanent status until she reaches her 80s.

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Legal Advocacy and Stakeholder Views

Lawyers representing Comfort through the organization Migrant and Refugee Justice approached the Home Office seeking exceptional consideration. They argued that her age and disability warranted a faster path to indefinite leave to remain. The initial rejection letter cited two potential locations for her medical needs: Nigeria and India. The Home Office originally stated that services for blind people were available in Nigeria.

The letter further claimed that her circumstances did not lack potential treatment in India to warrant indefinite leave. Nick Beales, the head of campaigning at Migrant and Refugee Justice, strongly criticized this stance. He highlighted that Comfort is blind, in her late 60s, and has lived in the UK for a quarter of a century. Beales argued that there is no public interest in forcing her to continue renewing visas under the new rules.

Real-World Impact on Elderly Migrants

The implications of these new settlement requirements extend beyond Comfort. Data obtained through a freedom of information request by Migrant and Refugee Justice reveals a broader crisis. The data suggests that some elderly migrants may struggle to meet revised requirements within their natural lifetimes. For instance, the organization cited a case involving a 103-year-old Pakistani woman.

Under the strict application of the new rules, that Pakistani woman would not qualify for settlement until she was 123 years old. This statistic underscores the severe disconnect between current policy and the realities of aging migrants. The Home Office acknowledged the gravity of the situation surrounding Comfort. Sources told The Guardian that corrective action was being taken to issue an updated letter.

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Comfort has established a deep-rooted life in Britain. She has friends, attends church, and participates in voluntary activities. She describes herself as a good citizen rather than a law-breaker. She has begged the Home Office for mercy and requested that she be granted indefinite leave to remain immediately. She emphasizes that she has found her home in the UK over the last 26 years.

A Home Office spokesperson addressed the controversy by stating that the department does not routinely comment on individual cases. They maintained that all applications for permission to remain in Britain are considered on their individual merits. The spokesperson affirmed that decisions are made in line with immigration rules and based on the evidence provided by applicants. The correction for Comfort highlights the urgent need for administrative accuracy in sensitive immigration matters.