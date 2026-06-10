Historical Salary Debts and Economic Amnesia in Nigeria: A Reckoning with Past Governance Failures

An analysis of Nigeria's history of civil servant salary arrears under previous administrations, contrasting it with current fiscal policies and highlighting the dangers of historical amnesia in public discourse and economic justice.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria 's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyOil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hopeInsecurity: Fresh calls for state police, By Reuben AbatiSPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria 's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyOil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hopeInsecurity: Fresh calls for state police, By Reuben AbatiI have cautioned in the media a number of times that we should be careful not to use Nigeria 's poverty issues as a constant weapon, a blunt instrument, that only ends up worsening the issues rather than solve them.

How could the increased liquidity at state and local government levels, and the increasing empowerment of local governments designed to shift financial and political power closer to the people not count in reducing poverty in Nigeria? How could IMF/World Bank reports of more capital spending at the subnational level not count in reducing Multidimensional Poverty (which is fully a measure of how much infrastructure is done closer to the people)?

How can the IMF and World Bank continue to judge Nigeria based on a 2022 Multidimensional Poverty Report when consistently our states have built a lot of infrastructure closer to the people since that time? It's been pure rage on social media since the day I decided to highlight the fact that some years ago many states owed salaries to civil servants for up to a year. Some owed salaries for 18 months.

These were under the PDP governments of Presidents Jonathan, Yar'Adua and of course the government of President Buhari. I recall that I used to wonder how people could survive without their salaries for even two months. These were take-home pays that couldn't take people home, as we say. Yet Nigerian civil servants were owed for months on end.

When I made the post, of course insults and abuses, even curses tumbled in as they are wont to. Nigeria is not short of social media tigers - a lot of them cowards in real life - who can type the most despicable things that could almost make one give up on the goodness of humanity.

Still, I believe that human beings are good, albeit the kind of evil thoughts that preoccupy the minds of Nigerians could make one think twice about that possibility. Thanks to Artificial Intelligence, research has become a lot easier. I went on Gemini AI and asked how many states owed salaries to civil servants in 2014. It came up with a statement that the Nigeria Labour Congress stated that 22 states owed salaries for up to six months in 2014.

This was the eve of the departure of the Jonathan government. I have nothing against President Jonathan and he also led at a time Nigeria could be considered fiscally lucky - with very high crude oil prices. Pundits also mention how we had the best economic management then because Professor Mrs Okonjo-Iweala was the coordinating minister for the Economy. I backtracked to 2011 and AI came out with same results.

Salaries were owed for many months. Pensioners were on the streets protesting. Today, that is no longer the case. Many excuses were given by the more reasonable commenters on my Facebook page.

Some veered off to complain about the value of money. They questioned my statement on the basis that naira exchanged for ₦250 to ₦400 in that time period. Some asked what the price of fertiliser was at that time. Some railed about the price of cement.

But I simply asked them how we could be speaking about the value of nothing. Admittedly, many states in that era paid half salaries to civil servants, some for years, when a person does not get his fair wages for a month, six months or one year, there is nothing to compare value with. Zero pay is zero value. Yet Nigerians survived that period and today we have totally forgotten what happened.

Even if we've forgotten, should we become violent just because we are reminded? It is the toxic politics being played by some people in this country. They claim to want democracy, but they are the most virulent troglodytes one can encounter. I think this fact should be given more wings everywhere by all lovers of democracy and at least the supporters of the Tinubu administration.

We seem to be suffering from mass amnesia and some smart folks are capitalizing on this. How could we have forgotten? For those who say well, not everyone is a civil servant; valid statement. But the fact is that a lot flows from the inability of federal, state and local governments to pay civil servant.

The private sector quickly takes a cue from that. Everyone will complain of the economy. Even now that we don't have such a practice anymore as a result of Tinubunomics, some private sector folks - who have increase the prices of their goods and services several folds - still use the blanket excuse of a bad economy not to do right by their employees.

This is a bad practice I have tried hard over time to see how we can move agains





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Nigeria Civil Service Salary Arrears Multidimensional Poverty Subnational Governments IMF World Bank Jonathan Administration Buhari Administration Tinubu Administration Social Media Economic Policy Labour Rights Historical Memory

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