Hilda Baci Named Guinness World Records Icon 2027

Nigerian chef Hilda Baci becomes the first African human to be named a Guinness World Records Icon, following her record-breaking cooking marathon and jollof rice feats.

Nigeria n celebrity chef Hilda Baci has been named a Guinness World Records Icon for 2027, making history as the first African human to receive this prestigious recognition.

The announcement, made by Guinness World Records, highlights her remarkable achievements and the profound impact she has had on record-breaking in Africa. Baci first gained global attention in May 2023 when she broke the record for the longest cooking marathon, cooking for an astonishing 93 hours and 11 minutes. This feat not only captivated social media but also inspired a wave of record attempts across Nigeria and other African countries. Following her initial success, Baci continued to push boundaries.

In 2025, she earned two additional records: the largest serving of jollof rice and the overall record for the largest serving of rice, weighing in at 8,780 kilograms. These accomplishments cemented her status as a culinary powerhouse and a symbol of determination. The Guinness World Records statement praised her influence, noting that her attempt sparked thousands of record applications in the months that followed.

The only other living being in Africa to hold the icon title is Jonathan the tortoise, the oldest terrestrial animal, based in St Helena. Reacting to the honor, Baci expressed disbelief and gratitude in an emotional video. She said that one of the hardest things was believing it was real, adding, I am very proud, very honored to be the Guinness World Records Icon 2027. It feels good to know that things like this can happen for people like me.

She acknowledged that there was a time when she thought her dreams could never come true. Dedicating the achievement to Nigeria, she said, I love so much that right next to my name, there is Nigeria on it because this is for Nigeria. This is for all of us. Her story is a testament to resilience and the power of dreaming big, inspiring millions across the continent and beyond





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