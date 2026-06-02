High Court Sets Aside Restraining Order Against Peoples Redemption Party

A high court in Bauchi State has set aside an earlier restraining order that prevented the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) from conducting its governorship primary election. The development comes amid legal disputes surrounding the party's preparations for the 2027 governorship election. The court issued an order directing the PRP to suspend its governorship primary and congresses following a suit filed by Barrister Idrees Safiyanu Gambo against the party, Senator Shehu Buba Umar and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The PRP maintained that it was unaware of the order before the primary election was conducted. Concerned about the implications of the order, lawyers representing the party approached the court, urging it to vacate the earlier decision. The judge directed all parties involved in the matter to file responses to any court processes served on them within two days of receiving such documents. The court consequently set aside the earlier restraining order and adjourned the case until June 4, 2026, for hearing of the substantive motion on notice.

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Bauchi State has received a boost after a high court set aside an earlier ex parte order that restrained the party from conducting its governorship primary election.

The development comes amid legal disputes surrounding the party's preparations for the 2027 governorship election. On May 25, 2026, the court issued an order directing the PRP to suspend its governorship primary and congresses following a suit filed by Barrister Idrees Safiyanu Gambo against the party, Senator Shehu Buba Umar and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). In the suit marked BA/181/2026, the plaintiff sought an interim order halting the exercise pending the determination of the matter.

Although the court granted the request and fixed June 8 for further hearing, the PRP maintained that it was unaware of the order before the primary election was conducted. Concerned about the implications of the order, lawyers representing the party approached the court, urging it to vacate the earlier decision.

Delivering a ruling on Monday, Justice Kunaza N. Hamidu granted an application seeking a shortened response period for all parties and subsequently nullified the ex parte order issued on May 25. The judge directed all parties involved in the matter to file responses to any court processes served on them within two days of receiving such documents.

Justice Hamidu held that after reviewing the application, supporting affidavit and accompanying written submissions dated May 28, 2026, the court found sufficient grounds to grant the request. The court consequently set aside the earlier restraining order and adjourned the case until June 4, 2026, for hearing of the substantive motion on notice.

The development comes amid legal disputes surrounding the party's preparations for the 2027 governorship election.

On May 25, 2026, the court issued an order directing the PRP to suspend its governorship primary and congresses following a suit filed by Barrister Idrees Safiyanu Gambo against the party, Senator Shehu Buba Umar and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). In the suit marked BA/181/2026, the plaintiff sought an interim order halting the exercise pending the determination of the matter.

Although the court granted the request and fixed June 8 for further hearing, the PRP maintained that it was unaware of the order before the primary election was conducted. Concerned about the implications of the order, lawyers representing the party approached the court, urging it to vacate the earlier decision.

Delivering a ruling on Monday, Justice Kunaza N. Hamidu granted an application seeking a shortened response period for all parties and subsequently nullified the ex parte order issued on May 25. The judge directed all parties involved in the matter to file responses to any court processes served on them within two days of receiving such documents.

Justice Hamidu held that after reviewing the application, supporting affidavit and accompanying written submissions dated May 28, 2026, the court found sufficient grounds to grant the request. The court consequently set aside the earlier restraining order and adjourned the case until June 4, 2026, for hearing of the substantive motion on notice.

The development comes amid legal disputes surrounding the party's preparations for the 2027 governorship election.

On May 25, 2026, the court issued an order directing the PRP to suspend its governorship primary and congresses following a suit filed by Barrister Idrees Safiyanu Gambo against the party, Senator Shehu Buba Umar and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). In the suit marked BA/181/2026, the plaintiff sought an interim order halting the exercise pending the determination of the matter.

Although the court granted the request and fixed June 8 for further hearing, the PRP maintained that it was unaware of the order before the primary election was conducted. Concerned about the implications of the order, lawyers representing the party approached the court, urging it to vacate the earlier decision.

Delivering a ruling on Monday, Justice Kunaza N. Hamidu granted an application seeking a shortened response period for all parties and subsequently nullified the ex parte order issued on May 25. The judge directed all parties involved in the matter to file responses to any court processes served on them within two days of receiving such documents.

Justice Hamidu held that after reviewing the application, supporting affidavit and accompanying written submissions dated May 28, 2026, the court found sufficient grounds to grant the request. The court consequently set aside the earlier restraining order and adjourned the case until June 4, 2026, for hearing of the substantive motion on notice.

The development comes amid legal disputes surrounding the party's preparations for the 2027 governorship election.

On May 25, 2026, the court issued an order directing the PRP to suspend its governorship primary and congresses following a suit filed by Barrister Idrees Safiyanu Gambo against the party, Senator Shehu Buba Umar and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). In the suit marked BA/181/2026, the plaintiff sought an interim order halting the exercise pending the determination of the matter.

Although the court granted the request and fixed June 8 for further hearing, the PRP maintained that it was unaware of the order before the primary election was conducted. Concerned about the implications of the order, lawyers representing the party approached the court, urging it to vacate the earlier decision.

Delivering a ruling on Monday, Justice Kunaza N. Hamidu granted an application seeking a shortened response period for all parties and subsequently nullified the ex parte order issued on May 25. The judge directed all parties involved in the matter to file responses to any court processes served on them within two days of receiving such documents.

Justice Hamidu held that after reviewing the application, supporting affidavit and accompanying written submissions dated May 28, 2026, the court found sufficient grounds to grant the request. The court consequently set aside the earlier restraining order and adjourned the case until June 4, 2026, for hearing of the substantive motion on notice





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Peoples Redemption Party Bauchi State Governorship Election High Court Restraining Order

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