ADC accuses APC of seeking to set Nigeria on fire after court nullifies Mark leadership, Atiku candidacy

The African Democratic Congress says a Federal High Court judgment nullifying its David Mark-led leadership and Atiku Abubakar's presidential nomination is a politically motivated attempt by the APC to cripple the opposition and deny Nigerians their democratic rights.

The African Democratic Congress has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress of wanting to set Nigeria on fire, after a Federal High Court judgment nullified the party's David Mark -led leadership and the presidential nomination of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC described the ruling as another desperate attempt by the APC to cripple the opposition and deny Nigerians the right to choose their leaders. The party said the timing of the judgment, barely 24 hours after the massive turnout at the ADC presidential campaign rally in Sokoto, exposed what it called the growing desperation of the ruling APC.

Also read Atiku arrives Sokoto amid campaign dispute as ADC urges Nigerians to reject APC

We have reasons to believe that the judgment had long been written on this case, Abdullahi said. The Sokoto rally was simply a trigger that stampeded its delivery. Yesterday, Nigerians came out in their hundreds of thousands to demonstrate their support for the ADC and our promise of making life affordable for them, he said.

Court Nullifies Mark Led ADC Leadership

Today, they are being told that the party that they support and the candidates that they have supported at all levels could be erased by the stroke of a reckless judicial pen. The Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice Peter Lifu, on Thursday nullified the Mark-led leadership of the ADC, declaring its actions on behalf of the party invalid.

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The judgment followed a suit filed by Nafiu Bala Gombe, a former National Deputy Chairman (North-East) of the party, who challenged the process through which Mark and other members of the caretaker leadership assumed control of the ADC. Gombe argued that following the resignation of the party's former National Chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu, he was constitutionally entitled to take over the party's leadership.

He asked the court to nullify decisions taken by the Mark-led leadership and restrain Mark and former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, from parading themselves as the party's National Chairman and National Secretary, respectively. The court upheld Gombe's claims and granted the reliefs he sought, effectively invalidating the activities of the Mark-led Caretaker Committee, including the primary election that produced Atiku as the ADC's presidential candidate.

ADC Questions Far Reaching Implications

The ADC questioned whether those behind the judgment had considered its far-reaching implications for the country, warning that the attempt to invalidate the party's leadership could affect thousands of candidates contesting elections at the local, state and federal levels. According to the party, the dispute goes beyond the political ambitions of Atiku and Mark, insisting that it concerns the rights of Nigerians to participate in the democratic process and choose their preferred leaders.

Do these people understand what they are playing with? This is not about Atiku Abubakar or David Mark. It is about the democratic rights of Nigerians to freely choose their own leaders. It is about the rights of thousands of candidates to participate in a democratic process, Abdullahi stated.

The ADC maintained that the judgment is legally indefensible and would be challenged through every available judicial process. Our objection is particularly anchored on the subsisting judgment of Justice Musa Liman of the same Federal High Court, delivered on 2 July 2026 in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1637/2025, which affirmed the legitimacy of the David Mark-led NWC and directed INEC to recognise the leadership, Abdullahi added.

It is a settled principle of Nigerian jurisprudence that a court of coordinate jurisdiction cannot sit on appeal over, review, vary or nullify the subsisting judgment of another court of equal jurisdiction. The ADC, therefore, rejects any consequential orders founded on a determination that appears to disregard these fundamental legal principles.

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ADC Accuses APC Of Judicial Manipulation

However, we await the Certified True Copy of the said judgment to ascertain its precise terms, scope and operative orders. The party further accused the APC of using the judiciary to frustrate opposition parties whenever they appeared to be gaining political support. We have seen this script before. When they are scared that the opposition is gathering steam, they use their judges in the courts to influence legally indefensible judgments, it alleged.

But the millions of Nigerians that are hungry and waiting for them at the ballot box see right through them and will not sit down in silence while our democracy is taken away by the courts, the statement added. The ADC warned the APC against pursuing what it described as a dangerous attempt to eliminate political competition through judicial controversies. We warn the APC: do not play with fires you cannot control.

The peace and stability of Nigeria are bigger than the ambition of any president or political party. Nobody should be so desperate to retain power that they are prepared to put the entire country at risk. This is not the time to play silly games with the stability of this country, the statement read.

ADC Questions APC Fear Of Competition

The party also questioned why the APC would be afraid of a competitive election if the ruling party believed its policies and candidates enjoyed widespread public support. Nigeria belongs to Nigerians, not to the APC. The presidency is not an inheritance. If the President thinks he has performed well in office, why is he afraid of competition?

If the APC thinks that its policies and candidates are popular, why don't they subject themselves to free and fair elections? it queried. The ADC called on the judiciary not to allow itself to be used to impose what it described as dictatorial outcomes, insisting that the courts must remain impartial ahead of the 2027 general election.