High Court Grants 2026 Hearing for 18-Year Incarceration Case of Gospel Kinanee

The case of Gospel Kinanee, alleged to have spent 18 years in detention without trial, now set for a hearing on June 16, 2026. The lawsuit, filed by Haven360 Community Impact Initiative, seeks enforcement of his fundamental rights and demands compensation. The court granted an adjournment after respondents filed late, recognizing procedural challenges and the need for comprehensive defense.

The High Court of Rivers State, sitting within the Port Harcourt Judicial Division, has scheduled a hearing for the fundamental rights enforcement suit brought on behalf of Gospel Kinanee , an individual who allegedly spent 18 years in Nigeria's correctional system without trial.

The lawsuit was filed by the Haven360 Community Impact Initiative, a civil society organization that has been advocating for accountability and justice on behalf of Kinanee since his disappearance in 2007. On Monday, the case was before Justice Okogbule Gbasam who granted an adjournment to June 16, 2026, after counsel representing the first and second respondents-those parties acting on behalf of the Attorney‑General of the Federation and the Federal Republic of Nigeria-submitted their counter‑affidavit on the day of the hearing.

This delay stemmed from the respondents' earlier absence of filings, despite the matter having been initially scheduled for a hearing on June 1. The respondents explained that they had not yet received the necessary paperwork, and their late submission prompted the court to allow additional time for all sides to prepare their arguments. Haven360's leadership, particularly Cyrus Onu, President of the Initiative, delivered a statement highlighting the tragic circumstances surrounding Kinanee's case.

He recalled that the 14‑year‑old boy went missing in 2007, only to be later discovered locked away in the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre. The foundation asserts that Kinanee was held without official documentation, identification, or lawful justification, and that his prolonged detention left him severely traumatized and mentally unstable. Onu emphasized the organisation's commitment to securing both accountability for those responsible and comprehensive medical support for the victim, despite previous attempts to engage relevant government agencies failing to yield results.

The lawsuit seeks to enforce Kinanee's fundamental rights and demands a compensation sum of ₦10 billion, an amount hoped will cover medical expenses, psychological rehabilitation, and restitution for his prolonged abuse of liberty. Speaking after the court session, Principal State Counsel Allen Mbadiwe of the Federal Ministry of Justice underscored the complexity of the case.

He explained that the adjournment allowed the respondents to address fresh legal issues raised by the applicants, which had not been previously considered by the defence. The ministry noted that a recent communication from the Nigerian Correctional Service requires further affidavits to be filed before the next court date. Brown placed the circumstances in the broader context of Nigeria's struggle to maintain procedural integrity within its judicial system while ensuring that vulnerable individuals like Kinanee are not left without recourse.

The scheduled hearing on June 16, 2026, thus marks a crucial moment for both parties to present their cases, possibly setting a precedent on how long‑term, untried detentions are handled legally in Nigeria. In the interim, the High Court has signalled its willingness to oversee a fair hearing, ensuring that the respondents have adequate time to compile robust defenses in light of the new allegations.

The extended timeline has afforded the advocates, legal practitioners, and court staff to furnish comprehensive evidence, namely records indicating the duration of Kinanee's imprisonment, the lack of trial, and the extent of his mental damage. This case will likely draw on established jurisprudence regarding the right to a fair trial, habeas corpus, and the state's duty to protect citizens from arbitrary detention.

The public and the international community watch closely as the case wraps key arguments about the interplay between human rights and state security mechanisms, especially in a country that has historically struggled to prevent indefinite custodial situations. Whether the court will ultimately award the requested compensation remains to be seen, but the scheduled hearing stands as a testament to Nigeria's ongoing efforts to reconcile legal procedure with humane treatment of detainees.

The decision, published by the Rivers State judiciary, adds to a growing list of litigations that challenge the systemic misuse of detention without trial, highlighting the urgent need for corrective measures and reforms in the national prison system.





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Gospel Kinanee Rivers State High Court Haven360 Indefinite Detention Fundamental Rights

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