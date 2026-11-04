High Court Discharges Amodu-Ode In EFCC N7 Million Fraud Case

The High Court in Kaduna has discharged businessman Nur'deen Olaitan Amodu-Ode and terminated the criminal breach of trust case brought by the EFCC over an alleged diversion of a N7 million credit facility.

The State High Court in Kaduna has officially discharged businessman Nur'deen Olaitan Amodu-Ode and terminated the criminal breach of trust case brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC). The termination followed the withdrawal of interest from First City Monument Bank ( FCMB), the nominal complainant in the matter marked KDH/KAD/ EFCC /46/2023.

Bank Withdrawal Leads To Case Termination

Justice Darius Khobo, sitting at the NDA Junction courthouse in Kaduna, ruled in favor of the defense after the EFCC counsel admitted to having no authority to continue the prosecution. The court accepted two letters dated March 22 and 23, 2023, which explicitly stated that FCMB was no longer interested in pursuing the legal action against the accused parties.

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Alleged Diversion Of Credit Facility Details

The EFCC had initially accused Amodu-Ode and Grand Lynx Autoxpert Company Limited of diverting a N7 million credit facility obtained from FCMB in August 2021. The commission alleged that the funds, intended for the purchase of stocks for resale, were converted for personal use in violation of Sections 296 and 297 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law of 2017.

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Defense Arguments And Judicial Reasoning

Dr Ahmed D. Ahmed, Esq., counsel for the defendants, urged the court to discharge his clients by highlighting that the bank's letters predated the arraignment on May 9, 2023. Justice Khobo agreed with this position, holding that the court, being a body of justice and equity, could not maintain charges when the primary complainant had formally indicated a lack of interest in the proceedings.

Bail Terms And Procedural History

Amodu-Ode had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges when he was arraigned before the court. Following his plea, the judge granted him bail in the sum of N5 million, requiring one surety in a like sum on May 9, 2023. The case remained active under these conditions until the final hearing where the EFCC failed to produce any witnesses to support the prosecution's stance.