High Costs Stifle Nigeria Manufacturing Hub Ambition

Nigeria faces major hurdles in becoming Africa's manufacturing leader due to high energy, logistics, and financing costs. Stakeholders warn these barriers undermine global competitiveness despite AfCFTA benefits.

Nigeria's strategic ambition to emerge as the continent's premier manufacturing hub is encountering severe structural headwinds. Stakeholders at the BusinessDay 2026 Mobility and Logistics Conference emphasized that exorbitant energy, logistics, and financing costs are actively eroding the competitiveness of local industries. Despite possessing a vast consumer market and duty-free access to 1.4 billion people through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the nation struggles to attract large-scale investments without addressing production expenses.

Electricity Costs and Industrial Inefficiency

Data from the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) reveals that manufacturers expended an estimated N1.34 trillion on alternative electricity solutions throughout 2025. This figure marks a significant 21 percent increase from the N1.11 trillion recorded in 2024. The surge highlights the heavy financial burden of unreliable public power, which forces businesses to generate their own electricity to maintain production levels. Dr Muda Yusuf, the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), asserted that industrialization is impossible without stable electricity. He noted that the sector's reliance on self-generated power renders locally produced goods uncompetitive in the global market.

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Logistics Burdens and Supply Chain Delays

Nigeria experiences an annual loss of approximately N3.2 trillion due to logistics inefficiencies. Logistics expenses currently account for about 30 percent of the total cost of goods, a stark contrast to the global average of 11 percent. The country ranks 88th out of 139 nations on the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index, placing it behind manufacturing powerhouses like Vietnam and China. Dr Muda Yusuf explained that manufacturers depend on efficient transportation systems to move raw materials from ports to factories. Delays and high transportation costs increase production expenses and weaken supply chains, making Nigerian products more expensive than competing imports.

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Financing Challenges and Credit Constraints

The financial environment for manufacturers remains restrictive due to high borrowing costs. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, the Director-General of MAN, highlighted that manufacturers struggle to access affordable credit despite a reduction in the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 23 percent. He noted that actual lending rates can reach between 27 and 30 percent. According to Ajayi-Kadir, bank credit to manufacturers declined from N8.53 trillion in December 2024 to N6.61 trillion in December 2025. This contraction illustrates the severe financing challenges confronting the sector and makes it difficult for businesses to finance operations or expansion.

Policy Consistency and Future Requirements

Stakeholders emphasized that manufacturing investments require long-term commitments and substantial capital. Dr Muda Yusuf argued that frequent changes in government policies disrupt businesses and prevent the recovery of invested capital. Similarly, Dr Femi Egbesola, the President of the Association of Small Business Owners of Nigeria (ASBON), urged the country to move beyond relying on its large consumer market. He called for deliberate efforts to create an economy where manufacturers can produce at globally competitive costs. This includes prioritizing reliable industrial energy, efficient port infrastructure, and a tax system that encourages production rather than penalizing businesses. Strengthening local supply chains and investing in technology are also deemed essential for future growth.