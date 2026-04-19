Heritage Polytechnic Proprietor Urges Students to Champion Peace Amidst Ekid-Ibeno Conflict

Dr. Emmanuel John Ekott, Proprietor of Heritage Polytechnic, Eket, has called on students to become ambassadors for a new narrative of peace and unity, urging them to ignore divisive publications and calls for action amidst the ongoing two-decade-long conflict between the Ekid nation and Ibeno Local Government Area. He emphasized that the institution is a space for scholarly pursuit, transcending ethnic divides, and appealed to the traditional rulers, political leaders, and elders of both communities to initiate genuine peace dialogue for lasting reconciliation, stressing the importance of investing in the future of their children over ancestral quarrels.

The proprietor of Heritage Polytechnic , Eket, Dr. Emmanuel John Ekott, has issued a compelling call to students to actively serve as conduits for a new, positive narrative, urging them to disregard divisive publications and directives emanating from certain stakeholders amidst the protracted conflict between the Ekid nation and the Ibeno Local Government Area.

These two neighboring council areas, both rich in oil resources, have been locked in a communal crisis for over two decades, a situation that has unfortunately cast a long shadow over the region. Dr. Ekott articulated his message during the 17th Matriculation and 15th Convocation ceremonies of Heritage Polytechnic, held over the weekend. He expressed profound gratitude to the student body for their commendable decision not to allow the prevailing communal crisis to infiltrate the academic environment of the institution. He emphatically stated that Heritage Polytechnic stands as a sanctuary against ethnic division, proclaiming that upon crossing its threshold, students are encouraged to shed tribal affiliations and embrace their identity as scholars. He underscored the institution's purpose as a platform for unlocking potential, fostering collaboration, and nurturing intellectual growth, asserting that knowledge itself transcends ethnic boundaries. The fundamental laws of physics, the established principles of mathematics, and the universal truths of commerce, he elaborated, operate without any regard for distinctions between Ekid and Ibeno people. In a heartfelt appeal, Dr. Ekott implored the traditional rulers, political leaders, and esteemed elders from both Ekid and Ibeno communities to initiate a sincere and substantive peace dialogue, aimed at achieving enduring reconciliation. He passionately advocated for prioritizing the future well-being of the younger generation over the grievances of past generations, defining unity not as the absence of disparities but as the collective bravery required to surmount them. Dr. Ekott expressed his firm conviction that the youth of both Ekid and Ibeno are genuinely prepared and eager for peace, and he implored the leadership to heed this sentiment and avoid disappointing them. He further highlighted that the ongoing conflicts between Ekid and Ibeno have historically yielded only sorrow, societal stagnation, and a tarnished reputation for the people on the international stage, underscoring the urgent necessity for their cessation. Consequently, he reiterated his earnest appeal for the traditional rulers, political leaders, and elders of both communities to come together for a genuine peace dialogue, emphasizing that the ultimate goal must be lasting reconciliation. He reinforced his earlier plea, stating that the focus should be on investing in the future prospects of the children rather than perpetuating ancestral disputes. Dr. Ekott reiterated his belief in the readiness of the young people for peace and urged the leaders not to betray their aspirations. He concluded by reiterating the transformative power of education and the potential for dialogue to heal deep-seated divisions and forge a brighter future for all. The educational environment at Heritage Polytechnic, he stressed, is designed to be a melting pot of ideas and a breeding ground for future leaders who can contribute positively to their communities and the nation at large. The commitment to fostering an inclusive and harmonious learning environment is paramount, and the current situation serves as a stark reminder of the challenges that need to be overcome to achieve lasting peace and development. The proprietor's address served as a powerful reminder that education is not merely about acquiring academic knowledge but also about cultivating responsible citizens who can actively contribute to building a more peaceful and prosperous society. The spirit of unity and collaboration fostered within the polytechnic walls, he hopes, will serve as a model for the wider communities, demonstrating that shared aspirations and a commitment to dialogue can pave the way for conflict resolution and mutual understanding. The emphasis on moving beyond historical grievances and investing in the future is a critical message for any community grappling with intergenerational conflict. The proprietor's words resonate with a deep understanding of the long-term consequences of unresolved disputes and a hopeful vision for a future where peace and progress prevail. His call for action is directed not only at the elders and leaders but also at the students themselves, empowering them to become agents of change and to actively promote a culture of peace and understanding within and beyond the academic sphere





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Ekid-Ibeno Conflict Heritage Polytechnic Peace Dialogue Communal Crisis Youth For Peace

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