Henry Okojie Secured the Nod of his People to Fly the Flag of the APC

Henry Okojie, the husband of Nollywood star, Mercy Johnson, was officially chosen as the APC standard-bearer to contest the upcoming general election in the 2023 federal constituency. Okojie is currently the Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Midstream), having been first elected in 2023. He secured the nod after an APC primary election held in Edo State, where no other aspirant contested the seat.

The husband of Nollywood star, Mercy Johnson , Henry Okojie has secured the nod of his people to fly the flag of theOkojie was first elected to the parliament in 2023.

He is currently the Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Midstream). He was returned as the party's standard-bearer following the APC primary election held in Edo State, where no other aspirant contested the seat. The primaries took place across all the electoral wards in the federal constituency while the result was declared at Ubiaja by the returning officer, Mr Ambrose Ayewoh.

In a statement on Sunday by his media office, the lawmaker expressed appreciation to party members and constituents for what he described as their continued trust and support, promising to intensify efforts at delivering democratic dividends to the people. He said, 'Today (Saturday), I am deeply humbled and honoured to emerge victorious in the APC primary election.

I sincerely thank the Executive Governor of Edo State, His Excellency Senator Monday Okpebholo and our great party, the All Progressives Congress, for the confidence reposed in me to fly the party's flag in the forthcoming election to return to the National Assembly.

', 'I thank Mr President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his fatherly role in steering the affairs of this party. ', 'My profound appreciation also goes to the leaders of our party, members, supporters, and the good people of our constituency for your trust, encouragement, and overwhelming support throughout this process. This victory is not mine alone; it belongs to all of us who believe in purposeful leadership, unity, progress, and effective representation.

', 'I remain committed to serving our people with dedication, loyalty, and integrity. Together, we will continue to build a stronger future for our constituency and uphold the ideals of our great party.

', 'I call on everyone to remain resolute as we work collectively towards victory in the general elections. The federal lawmaker further praised the conduct of the APC primaries across the nine federal constituencies in Edo State, describing the exercise as peaceful and orderly.

', 'He urged party supporters and residents of the state to remain law-abiding and continue to support the APC as preparations begin for the 2027 polls





TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Henry Okojie Mercy Johnson APC Standard-Bearer Edo State 2023 Federal Constituency Nollywood Star House Committee On Petroleum Resources Chairman Remain Resolute Continue To Support

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

APC Aspirant Demands Protection for APC Primary Process Integrity in Ileleje, Ughelli, Odigbo Federal ConstituencyA House of Representatives aspirant from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Simisola Fajemirokun Ajayi, has called on the APC leadership, security agencies, and President Tinubu to protect the integrity of the APC primary process in the Ileleje, Ughelli, Odigbo Federal Constituency of Ondo State. The aspirant claims that verified polling unit reports showed strong support for her, particularly in Odigbo Local Government Area.

Read more »

Adeleke Okojie declares victory as APC primary candidate for Esan North-east/south-east federal constituency ahead of 2027 general electionOkojie, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), announced his victory in the primary election for the Esan North-east/south-east federal constituency ahead of the 2027 general election. He thanked the Executive Governor of Edo State, His Excellency Sen. Monday Okpebholo, and the party leaders for the confidence reposed in him, as well as the supporters and constituents for their support during the primary process.

Read more »

Ex-Chief of Air Staff Saddique Abubakar quits active politicsMr Abubakar was the APC governorship candidate in Bauchi State in 2023

Read more »

Mercy Johnson’s husband secures APC ticket for second-term reps bidOdianosen Okojie represents Esan North-East/Esan South-East Federal Constituency.

Read more »