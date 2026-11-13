HEFAMAA Opens Ajah Office To Tackle Medical Quackery In Lagos

HEFAMAA launches Ajah annex office to monitor healthcare standards and warn residents against unregistered clinics, aiming to protect public health from medical quackery.

The Lagos State Government has issued a stern warning to residents to avoid visiting unregistered hospitals and clinics, citing severe health risks associated with unregulated medical facilities. This critical advisory was announced simultaneously with the official inauguration of a new Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency ( HEFAMAA) annex office in Ajah. The establishment of this local branch marks a strategic expansion aimed at intensifying regulatory oversight and eliminating medical quackery across the community.

Annex Office Launch Details

HEFAMAA confirmed the development of the new regulatory outpost through a formal statement regarding its community sensitisation and outreach programme. The agency revealed that the purpose of this outreach initiative was to introduce the new administrative office to the public while reinforcing the necessity of strict healthcare compliance. This information was made available to the public through The PUNCH newspaper on Thursday, highlighting the urgency of the government's stance on patient safety.

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The Executive Secretary of HEFAMAA, Dr Victoria Egunjobi, was represented at the event by the Director of Monitoring and Inspection, Dr Olayinka Daniel. Both officials used the platform to urge the residents of Ajah and the surrounding neighbourhoods to strictly patronise only those healthcare institutions that have received official government approval and registration. This move is designed to create a localized hub for regulatory enforcement, ensuring that standards are maintained at the grassroots level.

Consumer Rights And Verification

During the outreach programme, agency representatives provided detailed guidance to the public on how to verify the legitimacy of medical providers. Residents were advised to actively check the registration and accreditation status of any hospital before seeking medical attention for themselves or their families. The agency emphasized that community participation is essential in identifying and reporting suspected unregistered facilities or instances of substandard healthcare practices to the appropriate authorities.

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Furthermore, the sensitisation campaign educated attendees on their fundamental rights as healthcare consumers. The message highlighted that patient safety is a shared responsibility, requiring vigilance from both medical providers and the public. By understanding their rights, residents can better navigate the healthcare system and demand higher standards of care from the institutions they choose to visit.

Strategic Impact On Healthcare

The creation of the Ajah annex is projected to significantly improve access to regulatory services for both healthcare providers and patients. By bringing these services closer to the communities they serve, HEFAMAA aims to reduce bureaucratic barriers and strengthen compliance monitoring in the area. This localized approach is expected to make it easier for legitimate healthcare workers to adhere to regulations while making it harder for quacks to operate undetected.

HEFAMAA stated that this initiative is designed to foster a collaborative environment where traditional institutions, healthcare professionals, and residents can take collective responsibility for safe healthcare delivery. The agency believes that this partnership will lead to a more robust and transparent healthcare ecosystem. The ultimate goal is to ensure that all medical practices within the jurisdiction meet the highest standards of safety and efficacy.

Future Regulatory Actions

The launch of the annex office signals a long-term commitment to combating medical quackery in Lagos State. HEFAMAA has indicated that it will continue to expand its monitoring capabilities to cover other high-density areas. The agency is likely to increase its inspection frequency and outreach efforts to ensure that the new office effectively deters unlicensed operators.

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Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and proactive in their approach to healthcare. By reporting irregularities and verifying credentials, the community plays a vital role in maintaining the integrity of the health sector. The Lagos State Government and HEFAMAA stand ready to support these efforts with rigorous enforcement and continuous public education.