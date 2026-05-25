HEDA Call for Nominations for 9th Edition of Gani Fawehinmi Impact and Integrity Awards

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) is calling for nominations for the 9th Edition of the Gani Fawehinmi Impact and Integrity Awards to recognize individuals who demonstrate exceptional integrity and contribute significantly to societal improvement.

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has announced the call for nominations for the 9th Edition of the Gani Fawehinmi Impact and Integrity Awards (GFIIA 2026).

The awards aim to recognize individuals who demonstrate exceptional integrity and contribute significantly to societal improvement. The nomination period starts on May 24, 2026, and will remain open until July 19, 2026. The subsequent two-week phase will involve collation, shortlisting, and board feedback, concluding these processes on August 3, 2026. Voting will take place from August 24 to October 16, 2026, and the awards presentation is scheduled for December 10, 2026





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Gani Fawehinmi Impact And Integrity Awards HEDA Resource Centre Nominations Exceptional Integrity Societal Improvement

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