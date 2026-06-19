Heavy Security as INEC Deploys Officials, Distributes Materials for Ekiti Governorship Election

INEC commenced distribution of electoral materials and deployment of officials for the Ekiti governorship election under heavy security. Police assure safety for voters and ballots amid strategic security placements.

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) has initiated the distribution of electoral materials to Registration Area Centres for the upcoming Ekiti governorship election and deployed its officials early on Friday.

This operation occurred under heavy security coverage amid preparations for Saturday's poll. The state has 2,445 polling units spread across 177 wards in its 16 local government areas. Security operatives positioned themselves strategically outside INEC premises and escorted vehicles carrying materials from the headquarters to the respective RACs. At the Ekiti State INEC headquarters, blockades were mounted along the road in front of the office, with security checks conducted on passing vehicles.

Several Armoured Personnel Carriers and other armed vehicles were placed at the entrance. So far, there have been no reports of disturbances from political activities ahead of the election. Commissioner of Police in charge of the election, Abayomi Shogunle, stated that police have deployed personnel heavily across wards and local governments to ensure adequate security. He assured voters that they have nothing to fear, as all measures have been taken to secure both voters and ballots for Saturday's election





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Ekiti Election INEC Electoral Materials Security Deployment Governorship Election Nigeria

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