Heavy police presence marked Sunday service at Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju, Lagos, as Pastor Jimmy Odukoya led worship despite a leadership crisis and court orders restraining him. The dispute continues with legal proceedings set to resume on December 1, 2026.

Police maintained a heavy presence at The Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju, Lagos, on Sunday as worshippers arrived for the regular 9 am service amid an ongoing leadership crisis involving Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and some members of the church's Board of Trustees.

Security operatives were stationed at the church premises, with worshippers subjected to thorough checks before being allowed into the main auditorium. A video circulating online showed about eight police vans and buses carrying armed officers at the church entrance as members continued to troop in. The heavy deployment followed days of uncertainty over whether the service would hold.

Also read Jimmy Odukoya Faces Court Restriction Amid Leadership Crisis at Fountain of Life Church

Church Service Date Changes Amid Crisis

The church had announced on Thursday that its 2026 thanksgiving service, scheduled for Sunday, November 22, had been postponed, with a new date to be communicated later. A statement purportedly issued by the church also said there would be no service this Sunday, but another statement urged members to disregard it. The church later confirmed that its regular Sunday worship service would hold at 9 am.

The premises had also been reportedly locked down on Thursday, November 19, with security personnel stationed at the gates. Despite the tension, inside the church auditorium was full, with congregants singing and dancing as the service progressed. Opening prayers were led by a minister identified as Pastor Ezeogwu. The prayers were said against the snare of the fowler, and members were warned not to join the column of gossips.

Advertisement

The church's Senior Pastor, Jimmy Odukoya, walked onto the stage in a lively mood, joining the atmosphere of praise and worship. Members received him with cheers, chanting, We love you, we love you! Odukoya responded, Fountain, I love you. He told the congregation that there was a lot to discuss but that a pleasant surprise would come first.

Bishop Okonkwo Preaches Amidst Leadership Row

The surprise was Bishop Mike Okonkwo, Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), who was in the church to preach. Odukoya introduced him to the congregation after briefly addressing members. Okonkwo said the Holy Spirit led him to visit the church. The leadership crisis became public on November 17, when a group of trustees announced that Odukoya was no longer recognised as the church's Senior Pastor and named Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as interim spiritual and administrative leader.

The trustees reportedly based their decision on a succession video left by the church's late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, who died in August 2023. However, Jimmy Odukoya and the church leadership rejected the purported removal, maintaining that his appointment in September 2023 was valid. The disagreement has since escalated into a legal battle.

Lagos High Court Issues Interim Orders

On Wednesday, November 18, the Lagos State High Court granted interim orders restraining him from holding himself out as the senior pastor and spiritual head of the church. The orders were granted ex parte, meaning they were made before Odukoya had an opportunity to respond. Odukoya has approached the Federal High Court in Lagos to challenge the validity of the trustees' meetings and resolutions. He is challenging the meetings held on January 22, February 28 and November 16, 2026.

Advertisement

He and his loyalists reject the dismissal, maintaining that his September 2023 appointment was unanimous and constitutionally valid. The Lagos State High Court proceedings resume on December 1, 2026. The court order did not direct the closure of the church, while the substantive leadership dispute remains unresolved. The church is expected to continue its regular worship activities as the legal proceedings over its leadership and administration unfold.