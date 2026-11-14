Healthcare Union Challenges NSIWC Circular on CONTTA Allowance Exclusion

Coalition of Healthcare Professionals in Tertiary Education Institutions Nigeria sues over NSIWC directive excluding medical staff from CONTTA allowance recovery.

The Coalition of Healthcare Professionals in Tertiary Education Institutions of Nigeria has formally rejected a new circular issued by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission that excludes healthcare workers from specific allowance payments. This dispute centers on the Consolidated Tertiary Institutions Training Allowance, commonly known as CONTTA, and the commission's directive to recover funds previously distributed to medical staff in federal universities.

Details of NSIWC Circular and Exclusion

The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission released the disputed circular on November 11, carrying the reference number SWC/S/04/S.149/T/187. This directive explicitly restricts CONTTA payments to employees falling under the Consolidated Tertiary Institutions Salary Structure. Consequently, professionals on the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure and the Consolidated Health Salary Structure are deemed ineligible for this specific allowance under the new interpretation.

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Furthermore, the circular instructs federal universities to recover CONTTA arrears that were already paid to healthcare professionals in more than thirteen institutions. The commission has mandated that these recoveries must be completed within a strict three-month timeframe. This sudden reversal has created significant financial uncertainty for affected medical doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and laboratory scientists.

Union Opposition and Legal Threats

The Coalition of Healthcare Professionals in Tertiary Education Institutions of Nigeria, led by National Chairman Musa Shehu, described the November 11 circular as discriminatory. The group argues that the directive contradicts earlier government mandates and fails to protect the financial interests of its members. The coalition has accused the leadership of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities and the Non-Academic Staff Union of neglecting their duties despite collecting monthly check-off dues.

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In a statement signed by its national coordinator, CHPTEIN confirmed that it had already served a twenty-one-day pre-action notice on both SSANU and NASU. This legal warning was issued prior to the expiry of the notice period on Monday, November 16. Upon the expiration of this deadline, the coalition intends to brief its legal team to institute a representative action at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

Arguments Against Policy Reversal

CHPTEIN asserts that the new directive directly contradicts earlier circulars issued by the NSIWC on July 20, 2026. Those original directives introduced CONTTA effective January 1, 2026, for members of SSANU and NASU. The referenced documents, SWC/S/04/S.149/V/1067 for SSANU and SWC/S/04/S.149/IV/1071 for NASU, did not expressly exclude healthcare professionals operating under CONMESS and CONHESS.

The coalition emphasizes that these affected workers are non-teaching employees of federal universities and legitimate members of the two unions. Their salaries, including union dues, are regularly deducted, making them eligible for union-negotiated benefits. The group argues that excluding them from CONTTA payments violates established precedent and fair labor practices within the tertiary education sector.

Ministry Clarification and Funding Disputes

Supporting their stance, the coalition cited a clarification from the Federal Ministry of Education issued on October 16, 2026. This clarification followed pre-action notices served on twenty federal universities regarding their failure to pay the allowance. The ministry stated that the Budget Office of the Federation calculated financial implications based on the entire workforce of non-teaching staff on the payroll.

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The ministry warned vice-chancellors that deviations from the approved scope of funds would attract sanctions. CHPTEIN questions why healthcare professionals are excluded when funds were calculated to cover the entire non-teaching workforce. The group is also investigating the whereabouts of funds allegedly budgeted for healthcare workers in universities that have not yet implemented the payments.

Industrial Action and Recovery Demands

Tensions have escalated at university health facilities, with protests reported at the University of Lagos Medical Centre earlier in the week. CHPTEIN has called on the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, and the Minister of Labour and Employment to intervene and suspend the November 11 NSIWC circular immediately.

The coalition has warned vice-chancellors and bursars of the thirteen universities that paid allowances not to recover these payments. They threaten industrial resistance across university health services if any deductions are made from the salaries of affected healthcare workers. The proposed legal suit seeks to nullify the circular, compel payment of outstanding arrears, and stop any recovery attempts.