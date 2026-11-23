The Housing Development Advocacy Network announces the Africa Housing Awards 2026 in Abuja to recognize credible developers and leaders like William Ruto, promoting integrity in Africa's real estate sector.

The Housing Development Advocacy Network has announced plans to honor credible developers and innovative professionals during the upcoming Africa Housing Awards 2026 in Abuja. Festus Adebayo, Chairman of the Organising Committee, emphasized that the event aims to highlight success stories rather than focusing solely on industry scandals. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on December 11, 2026, bringing together key stakeholders from across the continent.

Awards Recognize Merit and Integrity in Real Estate

The Africa Housing Awards 2026 is designed to celebrate excellence, integrity, and innovation within the housing and construction sectors. Adebayo stated that the event seeks to encourage accountability and professionalism across the industry. The awards are not commercial platforms but are based strictly on merit. Recognition will be earned through performance, delivery, and positive societal contributions.

Also read NUPRC Opens 2026 Licensing Round Portal Offering 40 Oil and Gas Blocks

Fraud and consumer exploitation remain serious challenges in the real estate industry. However, Adebayo insisted that bad actors should not overshadow the thousands of individuals creating jobs and building homes. The organizers are determined to expose wrongdoing while identifying those who are doing things right. This dual approach aims to protect innocent citizens and foster responsible business practices.

Leaders and Institutions Receive Special Honors

Kenyan President William Ruto has been named Africa Housing-Friendly President of the Year 2026. He is being recognized for his administration's affordable housing programme and housing financing initiatives. This honor highlights the role of political leadership in promoting homeownership and sustainable development across the continent.

Advertisement

Another prominent personality selected for recognition is Ms. Anacláudia Marinheiro Centeno Rossbach, Executive Director of UN-Habitat. She will receive the Africa Housing Global Leadership and Impact Award 2026. Her contribution underscores the importance of international collaboration in addressing urban settlement challenges. The event will also feature Nigeria's Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Engr. Dr. Muttaqha Rabe Darma.

Gathering Stakeholders for Industry Self-Regulation

The 2026 edition will bring together government officials, housing finance institutions, and real estate developers. Construction companies, investors, and professional bodies will also attend the ceremony. Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, former Sokoto State Governor, is expected to chair the event. His role reflects the involvement of legislative figures in housing policy reforms.

Adebayo described the awards as a moral instrument for industry self-regulation. Recognizing excellence is intended to encourage developers and public agencies to improve their standards. The initiative promotes healthy competition and greater value for consumers. HDAN remains committed to advocating for affordable homeownership and consumer protection.

Future Steps and Continued Advocacy for Housing

The Housing Development Advocacy Network continues to promote housing policy reforms and sustainable urban development. The organization focuses on accountability in the housing sector to ensure fair treatment for all participants. Adebayo reiterated that while the sector is not perfect, progress is being made. The awards serve to reward integrity and recognize meaningful contributions to housing development.

Advertisement

The upcoming ceremony in Abuja will serve as a platform for policymakers and development partners to discuss solutions. By celebrating responsible developers, the industry hopes to shift the narrative from fraud to innovation. This approach aims to build trust and encourage investment in Africa's housing infrastructure. The event underscores the necessity of balancing criticism with recognition of genuine achievements in the real estate market.