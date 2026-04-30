Hayatu-Deen Calls for ADC Unity After Supreme Court Ruling

Former Nigerian Economic Summit Group Chairman, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, urges ADC members to unite and focus on national development following the Supreme Court’s affirmation of the party’s leadership. He emphasizes the need to address pressing issues like insecurity, cost of living, and job creation.

Mohammed Hayatu-Deen , a prominent figure and former chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, has responded to the recent Supreme Court ruling that affirmed the leadership structure of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ).

Hayatu-Deen, who is actively considering a bid for the presidential candidacy under the ADC banner, emphasized the critical need for party members to coalesce and redirect their energies towards the overarching goal of national development. He released a comprehensive statement through his media office, articulating his perspective on the significance of the court’s decision and its implications for the future of the party and the nation.

The Supreme Court’s judgment, which unequivocally validated David Mark’s position as National Chairman and Rauf Aregbesola’s role as National Secretary, was lauded by Hayatu-Deen as a powerful reaffirmation of the fundamental importance of due process in the preservation and strengthening of democratic principles. He characterized the ruling not merely as a legal victory for the affirmed leaders, but as a robust endorsement of the rule of law – a cornerstone of any credible democratic system.

Hayatu-Deen argued that the integrity and public trust in democratic institutions are inextricably linked to adherence to established rules and the maintenance of transparent processes. He underscored the necessity of safeguarding internal party mechanisms from external interference, recognizing their pivotal role in fostering a vibrant and resilient democratic landscape within Nigeria. He believes that a strong internal structure is essential for a party to effectively contribute to the broader democratic process and offer viable solutions to the nation’s challenges.

The former NESG chairman stressed that the court’s decision should serve as a reminder to all political actors of the importance of respecting legal frameworks and upholding democratic norms. However, Hayatu-Deen was quick to point out that the significance of the Supreme Court ruling extends far beyond its legal ramifications. He acknowledged the pressing and multifaceted challenges currently confronting the Nigerian populace.

He specifically highlighted the escalating cost of living, which is placing an increasing burden on families across the country, the persistent and deeply concerning issue of insecurity fueled by banditry and widespread kidnappings, and the limited availability of meaningful economic opportunities, particularly for the nation’s burgeoning youth population. In light of these realities, Hayatu-Deen urged the ADC to capitalize on the stability engendered by the court’s decision to formulate a concrete and actionable plan of action.

This plan, he asserted, must prioritize addressing the critical issues of security, job creation, and the soaring cost of living. He passionately advocated for a shift in focus from empty political promises to tangible results that demonstrably improve the daily lives of ordinary Nigerians. He believes that the ADC has a responsibility to offer a practical and effective alternative to the current state of affairs.

Furthermore, Hayatu-Deen extended his congratulations to both David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola on the favorable outcome of the court case. He issued a fervent call to all party leaders and members to unite behind a shared vision grounded in the principles of competence, inclusiveness, and effective governance.

He emphasized that internal unity within the ADC is paramount to its ability to present a compelling and credible national alternative to the electorate and, ultimately, to deliver meaningful progress and positive change for all Nigerian citizens. He envisions a party that is not only capable of winning elections but also of effectively governing and addressing the complex challenges facing the nation.

Hayatu-Deen’s statement reflects a commitment to building a strong, unified, and purpose-driven ADC that can contribute significantly to Nigeria’s development and prosperity. He believes that the party’s success hinges on its ability to attract and retain talented individuals, foster a culture of collaboration, and prioritize the needs of the Nigerian people





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