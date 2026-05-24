Hassan Liman: Curb acts that could disrupt Nasarawa peace ahead of 2027 APC governorship poll

In Nasarawa State, an aspirant in the federal APC's governorship primary election, Hassan Liman, has called on supporters and other aspirants not to engage in any act that could disrupt the existing peace. He urged party stakeholders and members to back the declared winning candidate, Ahmed Wadada, in the 2027 general election.

One of the aspirants in the just concluded All Progressives Congress governorship primary election in Nasarawa State, Hassan Liman , has cautioned his supporters and those of other aspirants against engaging in any act capable of disrupting the peace currently being enjoyed in the state.

During the primary election, Liman scored 863 votes, while Senator Ahmed Wadada scored 195,285 votes, and former Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu polled 39,675 votes, among others who participated in the process. Speaking with journalists on Saturday in Lafia, the state capital, the aspirant noted that, by the declaration of the results, Wadada is now the duly elected flag bearer of the APC in the state.

He urged all party stakeholders and members to support him to succeed in the 2027 general election. Liman described peace as ‘the bedrock of everything in society’ and urged those who may not be satisfied with the governorship primary to follow due process in seeking redress





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All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Primary Election Hassan Liman Ahmed Wadada Peace In Nasarawa Support 2027 General Election

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