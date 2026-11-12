Harry Kane Breaks England Record in Nations League Win Over Croatia

Harry Kane made his 126th England appearance and scored a penalty as England defeated Croatia 2-1 to secure a spot in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals.

England secured their progression to the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Croatia at Wembley Stadium on Thursday, November 12, 2026. The match served as a historic milestone for captain Harry Kane, who celebrated his record-breaking 126th international appearance for the national team.

Kane Sets New England Appearance Record

Harry Kane officially surpassed the previous record held by former goalkeeper Peter Shilton to become the most capped player in England history. Before the kickoff, a giant banner displaying the 33-year-old striker and the inscription England's Finest was raised in tribute to his legacy. The pre-match ceremony also included the presence of Football Association patron Prince William and Peter Shilton himself, who joined in honoring the Three Lions skipper.

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Morgan Rogers Opens Scoring at Wembley

Morgan Rogers opened the scoring for England in the 24th minute through a moment of fortunate deflection during a cohesive attacking move. Harry Kane delivered a precise ball to Jude Bellingham on the right side of the penalty area, and the Real Madrid midfielder cushioned the shot across the box toward the Chelsea forward. Josko Gvardiol, attempting to clear the danger for Croatia, became tangled in the process, allowing Rogers to poke the ball past goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic for the opening goal.

Quansah Errors Allow Croatia Equalizer

Croatia responded with improved solidity compared to their heavy 7-0 defeat in Rijeka the previous month, though they struggled to break England down before halftime. Elliot Anderson missed a clear opportunity in the 16th minute, while Croatia's Josip Misic flashed a shot wide midway through the first half. The visitors leveled the score against the run of play just before the hour mark after a significant defensive error by England center-back Jarell Quansah, whose misdirected header from close range went toward his own goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford, following a Croatian corner.

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Controversial Penalty Decides The Match

England regained the lead minutes after the equalizer when Quansah found himself involved in a penalty incident, this time to the visitors advantage. Croatian players claimed Quansah pulled his shirt inside the box, leading referee Morten Krogh to initially rule no foul. However, after reviewing the monitor via Video Assistant Referee protocol, Krogh reversed his decision and pointed to the spot, giving Kane the opportunity to restore England's lead.

Nations League Quarter-Final Spot Confirmed

The victory confirms England's place in the Nations League last eight, scheduled for March, while keeping them second in Group A3. Although leaders Spain defeated the Czech Republic 2-0, England's result ensured their progression regardless of other group outcomes. The match ended with Nikola Vlasic firing wide for Croatia and James Garner having a goal disallowed for offside, leaving England to celebrate a crucial triumph in their campaign.