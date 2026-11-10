Harmony Chidi Credits Faith and Unity as Nigeria Win FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Nigeria beat Japan 2-1 in Rabat to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, with captain Harmony Chidi crediting faith, hard work and unity.

Nigeria's women's under-17 national team, known as the Flamingos, won the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup after defeating Japan 2-1 in Saturday's final at the Mohammed VI Football Academy in Rabat, Morocco. The victory made Nigeria the first African country to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup and the first to claim a FIFA women's world title at any level. Captain Harmony Chidi has credited the historic success to faith, hard work and team unity.

The title came after the Flamingos recovered from an opening defeat to Poland. Nigeria then won its remaining six matches, including a group-stage victory over defending champions DPR Korea, on the way to the trophy.

Also read Flamingos win 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup as Nigeria plans talent pathway

Nigeria Beat Japan 2-1 in the Rabat Final

Nigeria's goals in the final were scored by Awawu Bashiru and Oluebube Umejiaku. The second goal, struck two minutes into the second half, proved decisive in the match.

Umejiaku's strike was her fourth goal of the tournament, and it helped earn her the Golden Ball award. Japan responded late in the 80th minute, but that goal was not enough to prevent Nigeria from lifting the trophy.

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Japan, appearing in their fourth final at this competition, settled for silver. DPR Korea took bronze after thrashing Brazil 6-0 in the third-place match.

Harmony Chidi Credits Faith, Hard Work and Unity

Captain Harmony Chidi said the team's success rested on faith, hard work and togetherness, regardless of which players were on the field. She told Brila Media that the squad remained determined to win the tournament despite the disappointment of its opening loss.

Chidi recalled that the players were in high spirits and fired up before the tournament. After the defeat to Poland, however, everyone was down, and coach Bankole Olowookere helped the squad move on while the players encouraged one another. Chidi said the only task left was to prove a point in the second game.

Chidi also described the triumph as a starting point rather than an arrival. She said the young players must keep working hard so they can continue representing Nigeria and winning trophies with their individual clubs.

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Nigeria's Previous Best Finish and Next Steps

Before Saturday's triumph, Nigeria's best performance at the competition was a third-place finish at the 2022 edition in India, which was also under coach Bankole Olowookere. The 2026 title therefore surpasses that earlier best result by a clear margin.

Chidi's comments point to continued work for both the national team and the players' clubs. Her message frames the title as a foundation for future success rather than a finish line for the squad.