Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship: Three Deaths Reported

A hantavirus outbreak aboard a cruise ship has resulted in three deaths and seven confirmed or suspected cases. Health authorities are working to contain the spread and provide care to those affected.

A concerning outbreak of hantavirus infection has been confirmed aboard a cruise ship carrying 147 passengers and crew. The outbreak, first detected on Tuesday, has resulted in seven cases, including two laboratory-confirmed infections, five suspected cases, and tragically, three deaths.

The vessel is currently moored off the coast of Cabo Verde while health authorities from Cabo Verde, the Netherlands, Spain, South Africa, and the United Kingdom, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), coordinate a comprehensive response. One patient remains critically ill in intensive care, requiring immediate and intensive medical attention, while three others are experiencing mild symptoms and are under close observation on board.

Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome, the disease causing these illnesses, is a rare yet severe zoonotic disease transmitted by rodents, specifically mice and rats, which act as the primary reservoir and source of infection. Transmission to humans typically occurs through the inhalation of aerosolized particles from infected rodent urine, droppings, or saliva, or through direct contact with contaminated surfaces. While human-to-human transmission is uncommon, limited instances have been reported with certain strains like the Andes virus.

The initial symptoms mimic those of the flu, including fever, fatigue, muscle aches, and headache, often accompanied by gastrointestinal distress such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. However, the condition can rapidly escalate to severe respiratory distress as fluid accumulates in the lungs, leading to acute respiratory failure and shock. The incubation period typically ranges from two to four weeks, though it can vary from one to eight weeks after exposure.

Currently, there is no specific antiviral treatment or licensed vaccine available for hantavirus infection. Management focuses on supportive care, often necessitating intensive care, including oxygen therapy, mechanical ventilation, and meticulous fluid management. The outbreak’s timeline indicates that symptoms began appearing among affected passengers between April 6th and April 28th, 2026. Initially, passengers presented with fever and gastrointestinal issues, which quickly progressed to pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and shock.

The Dutch-flagged cruise ship embarked on its journey from Ushuaia, Argentina, on April 1st, 2026, traversing remote regions of the South Atlantic and sub-Antarctic, including Antarctica, South Georgia, Tristan da Cunha, Saint Helena, and Ascension Island. Investigations are underway to pinpoint potential exposure points, examining both pre-embarkation contacts with wildlife and environmental factors encountered during the voyage. Case 1, an adult male, succumbed to the illness on April 11th without laboratory confirmation.

Case 2, a close contact, tragically died on April 26th after testing positive for hantavirus during a medical evacuation flight to South Africa. Case 3, another adult male, remains in critical condition in South Africa after being medically evacuated from Ascension Island. Public health measures implemented include the isolation of symptomatic passengers, continuous symptom monitoring for all passengers and crew, enhanced sanitation protocols on board, and the medical evacuation of critically ill patients.

Passenger and crew manifests have been shared with national authorities to facilitate contact tracing, including those who were on the medical evacuation flight linked to a confirmed case. Laboratory confirmation was conducted by South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), with additional samples undergoing analysis at the Institut Pasteur de Dakar in Senegal. Sequencing and metagenomic studies are also in progress.

The WHO has assessed the global risk as low but emphasizes that investigations are ongoing, acknowledging the rarity but potential severity of hantavirus infections, with case fatality rates varying from less than one percent to as high as 50 percent in certain regions of the Americas





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hantavirus Outbreak Cruise Ship WHO Zoonotic Disease Cabo Verde South Africa Respiratory Illness Public Health

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

JUST IN: Tinubu departs Abuja on three-nation diplomatic tourThe Nation Newspaper JUST IN: Tinubu departs Abuja on three-nation diplomatic tour

Read more »

Tinubu departs Abuja for France, begin three-nation tripPresident Bola Tinubu has left Nigeria for France, commencing a three-nation official visit.

Read more »

3 EPL teams confirm Champions League qualificationThree Premier League clubs have now mathematically secured qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League

Read more »

Students attack hospital over ‘poor care’ for crash victimsThe hospital authorities said all injured students were treated or referred with no deaths recorded at the facility, blaming the unrest on a brief delay caused by an overwhelmed lone nurse.

Read more »

Extra-judicial killing: Police handover officers to AGF for prosecution, move to arrest fleeing suspectsPREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how a police officer, Nuhu Usman, and three others were filmed extrajudicially killing a handcuffed in Delta State, South-south Nigeria.

Read more »

NNPCL remits N2.888tr to Federation Account in three monthsThe Nation Newspaper NNPCL remits N2.888tr to Federation Account in three months

Read more »