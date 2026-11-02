Hamzat Unveils 100-Point Lagos Manifesto With Child Agency And Wealth Fund

Lagos APC gubernatorial candidate Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat launched his 100-point manifesto featuring a Child Protection and Nutrition Agency and a state wealth fund for 2027.

Lagos State Deputy Governor Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat formally unveiled a comprehensive 100-point political agenda on Friday, aiming to redefine governance standards for the 2027 governorship election. The document, titled The Lagos Promise and also referred to as the Hamzat Compact, was presented at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Arts and Culture in Iganmu, Lagos.

Hamzat outlined a detailed roadmap that includes the establishment of a Child Protection and Nutrition Agency, the creation of a state wealth fund, and extensive infrastructure upgrades. The platform covers critical sectors such as healthcare, education, security, and transportation, promising to improve service delivery for the residents of Lagos State.

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Manifesto Structure And Core Commitments

Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat categorized the 100 pledges into seven strategic pillars: People First, Renewal, Opportunity, Machinery of Government, Inclusion, Security and Resilience, and Every Citizen. He clarified that 87 of these pledges are firm commitments operating within the constitutional powers of the state government. The remaining 13 items require consultations with the Federal Government and other relevant institutions to ensure feasibility.

The manifesto launch coincided with the unveiling of the campaign theme, Lagos Forward Together, organized by the Lagos APC PBAT-KOH Campaign Council 2027. Hamzat emphasized that accountability would be a cornerstone of his administration, beginning within the first 100 days of taking office.

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First 100 Days And Service Delivery Office

Among the immediate actions promised by the APC candidate is the introduction of a performance scorecard to allow residents to monitor the administration's progress against the stated pledges. Hamzat committed to sending a bill to the Lagos State House of Assembly to establish a Child Protection and Nutrition Agency. This body would ensure that every child under the age of 18 is either enrolled in school, learning a trade, or has access to adequate food.

Additionally, Hamzat pledged to create a Lagos State Service Delivery Office through an executive order. This office, chaired by the governor, will publish baseline figures to measure administrative performance. The candidate also proposed service charters for government offices, mandating that complaints be acknowledged within 48 hours, answered within seven days, and resolved within 30 days.

Healthcare Expansion And Education Reforms

On healthcare, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat promised to increase the number of maternal and child centres from six to 15 and complete ongoing hospital projects. The plan includes constructing two new general hospitals at Ogombo and Ibeju-Lekki, while upgrading 100 primary healthcare centres to flagship status. He highlighted specific projects including the 150-bed Massey Children's Hospital, a proposed 280-bed general hospital, and the 150-bed Shomolu General Hospital.

In the education sector, the candidate vowed to strengthen the EkoEXCEL programme in public primary schools and expand technical and vocational training opportunities. He proposed establishing a University of Medicine and Health Sciences in Lagos and reviewed teachers' compensation packages, stating that pay would match the demands placed on educators.

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Economic Opportunities And Transport Upgrades

Hamzat outlined economic strategies that include a single schedule for local government charges and easier business permits. He proposed a vocational placement scheme where technical school students would spend six to 12 months with employers, with the state paying 40 per cent of their stipends. He noted that the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund has already provided more than N15 billion to over 21,000 businesses, creating more than 300,000 jobs.

Regarding transportation, the APC candidate promised to increase the state bus fleet from 1,000 to 4,000 buses, targeting one million daily passengers. He pledged to expand the rail network by extending the Blue Line to Ogbebe-Mindene and connecting it with the Red Line at the National Theatre Station. Hamzat projected that the Blue Line would transport 250,000 passengers daily when it reaches the Trade Fair Station early next year.