Hamzat Vows Rent Law Enforcement, 34,000 CNG Buses, 25-Year Mortgages

APC Lagos governorship candidate Obafemi Hamzat pledged to enforce the one-year rent law, introduce 25-year mortgages, and expand transport with 34,000 CNG buses and new rail lines at the Lagos debate.

The All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, has promised to enforce the state law preventing arbitrary rent increases and mandating landlords to collect only one year's rent from tenants.

He also pledged to expand transportation infrastructure and introduce long-term mortgage arrangements to make housing more affordable for residents. Hamzat, who is the incumbent Deputy Governor, made the pledges during the Lagos Governorship Debate. He said the government would ensure compliance with the Lagos State Real Estate Registration Agency Law, which prohibits the demand for multiple years' rent in advance.

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Hamzat Addresses Economic Hardship And Rising Prices

Responding to a question on why residents continued to experience economic hardship despite the state's enormous wealth, Hamzat acknowledged the financial difficulties facing Nigerians, citing the rising prices of essential commodities and petrol. He argued that the state government could intervene in key sectors to ease the burden. Because Nigeria is undergoing a corrective session financially, things are a little bit tough for people, he said.

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He noted that long-grain rice is N66,000 and petrol is N1,600, describing both as high. He added that the levers the state government can control are housing, agriculture and transportation. On transportation, Hamzat said his administration would prioritise an integrated network of road, rail and water transport to facilitate the movement of large numbers of commuters across the state. He said the plan includes completing the Blue Line up to Agbado and the Red Line to link up with it.

He cited the development of the Trade Fair terminal as part of efforts to move people en masse. He said Lagos, being a water-bound state, needed to maximise its waterways. He added that the idea is to build rail, road and water transportation so that they are all connected and move people en masse.

Transportation Plan Features Expanded CNG Buses And Rail

He also said the state's transportation plan included the provision of 34,000 new compressed natural gas-powered buses to improve mass transit, replacing an earlier target of 4,000 CNG buses. Hamzat further defended the state's investment in rail transportation, arguing that private-sector funding alone had not delivered a rail system anywhere in Africa.

He said the state was targeting the movement of one million passengers daily and highlighted plans to expand water transportation with 77 electric ferries, arguing that waterways offered significant potential for moving more commuters. On housing, Hamzat said Lagos had recorded the development of 24 housing estates comprising 18,000 housing units in the last eight years.

New Mortgage System Targets Affordable Housing For Residents

He said his administration would introduce mortgage arrangements requiring prospective homeowners to make a 10 per cent initial payment and spread the balance over 25 years. Our plan is to make sure that we don't buy houses the way we buy yam and rice, he said. He explained that this means mortgages with a 10 per cent down payment and a 25-year payment plan so that people can pay over time.

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He added that the arrangement would replace the difficulty many residents face in raising huge sums to buy houses outright. Hamzat said the mortgage system would complement ongoing housing projects across the state, which he said would be completed to provide more accommodation for residents. He cited ongoing developments, including the Ibeshe Housing Estate, which he said had 2,700 units, alongside other housing schemes.

Addressing environmental challenges, the deputy governor described Lagos's drainage network as fantastic, but stressed the need to keep it free of blockages to ensure the smooth flow of water into the creeks. He said the state was targeting the movement of one million passengers daily with 4,000 compressed natural gas buses, a figure he later updated to 34,000 buses during the debate. On healthcare, the APC candidate said the government was building more hospitals to expand access to medical services.

He also pledged to increase the number of the state's flagship primary healthcare centres from 87 to 150, with the facilities providing round-the-clock medical services. Hamzat said his administration would expand access to quality accommodation by making more mortgage facilities available to residents. He argued that the state could intervene in housing, agriculture and transportation to ease the burden of rising prices and economic hardship.

The debate also featured other governorship candidates, including Rhodes-Vivour and Doherty, as the 2027 Elections Debate Series began in Lagos.