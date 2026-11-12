Hamisu Baita Sentenced to Death by Kano High Court for Child Murder

Kano State High Court Justice Sanusi Ado Ma'aji sentenced Hamisu Baita to death by hanging for the 2024 killing of five-year-old Suwudi Surajo in Dandago area.

The Kano State High Court has officially sentenced Hamisu Baita to death by hanging for the murder of five-year-old Suwudi Surajo. This severe judgment was delivered by Justice Sanusi Ado Ma'aji during proceedings at Court 15. The ruling comes after a thorough judicial review determined that the prosecution successfully proved its case against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt.

Legal Proceedings and Judicial Ruling

The legal battle concluded with Justice Sanusi Ado Ma'aji presiding over the final verdict in Court 15. The court found sufficient evidence to convict Hamisu Baita of the charges brought against him. The prosecution team, comprising Barristers Ummi Lawal and Bello Isa Lawan, presented a comprehensive case to the court. They called six witnesses to substantiate the allegations of homicide against the accused party.

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Hamisu Baita mounted a defense through his legal representative, Barrister Mubarak Abubakar. The defense strategy included testimony from the accused himself and one additional witness. However, the court systematically dismissed Hamisu Baita's account after carefully weighing it against the presented evidence. The judicial officer concluded that the defense's narrative did not hold up under scrutiny.

Incident Details and Location Specifics

The criminal case originated from an incident that occurred in 2024. The location of the alleged killing was Filin Mushe, situated within the Dandago area of Kano State. The victim was identified as Suwudi Surajo, a five-year-old boy. The specific geographic and temporal markers of the crime were central to the prosecution's arguments.

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Prosecutors focused heavily on establishing the timeline and location of the crime. They linked Hamisu Baita directly to the events that transpired at Filin Mushe. The court accepted the prosecution's version of events as the factual account of what happened to the child. This acceptance formed the basis for the subsequent conviction and sentencing.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Arguments

The prosecution led by Barristers Ummi Lawal and Bello Isa Lawan argued that the evidence overwhelmingly pointed to Hamisu Baita's guilt. Their presentation of six witnesses was designed to create an unbreakable chain of proof. They sought to demonstrate that the defendant was responsible for the fatal actions.

On the other side, Barrister Mubarak Abubakar attempted to create reasonable doubt. His client, Hamisu Baita, testified in his own defense. Despite these efforts, the court found the defense arguments insufficient. Justice Sanusi Ado Ma'aji ruled that the prosecution's case was fully established, leaving no room for acquittal.

Impact and Future Legal Procedures

The death sentence by hanging represents the maximum penalty under Nigerian law for murder. This judgment serves as a significant legal precedent in the region. It underscores the severity with which the justice system treats crimes against children.

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The conviction of Hamisu Baita marks the end of the trial phase. However, legal procedures regarding the sentence may continue. Appeals or reviews of the judgment are standard components of the judicial process. The community in Dandago and Kano State will now await the execution of this sentence as per legal protocols.