Democrats elected Hakeem Jeffries as House minority leader with 251 votes, positioning him to become the first Black speaker when the new Congress convenes on January 3.

Hakeem Jeffries is now all but certain to lead the House next January, after Democrats elected him their leader on Wednesday. The 56-year-old New Yorker secured 251 votes in a closed-door secret ballot, with 11 cast against his nomination, according to US media.

His nomination puts him on course to become the first Black speaker in US history. Jeffries must still win a formal vote of the full House when the new Congress convenes on January 3. With a large Democratic majority, his allies and even detractors expect he will easily survive that vote. The formal floor vote will be the first act of the new Congress.

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Progressives Demand Concessions Before Endorsing Jeffries

A small bloc of newly elected Democratic socialists had refused to publicly commit to Jeffries ahead of the leadership election. They demanded concessions like votes for Medicare for All. In the end, just 11 Democrats voted against him in the secret ballot vote, according to a source familiar with the vote.

One group of seven ultra-progressive new members declared in a statement that they voted no. They said they are still seeking commitments from Jeffries on key priorities, including votes on Medicare for All and ending the genocide in Gaza. Signed onto the statement were Reps. -elect Darializa Avila Chevalier of New York, Adam Hamawy of New Jersey, Frederick Haynes of Texas, Melat Kiros of Colorado, Donavan McKinney of Michigan, Chris Rabb of Pennsylvania and Claire Valdez of New York.

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Jeffries faced no declared challenger, although opposition from some newly elected progressives had exposed divisions over how Democrats should wield their newfound power. Ahead of the election, Jeffries lined up face-to-face conversations with incoming Democrats who had refused to commit, nearly all aligned with the Democratic Socialists for America. He also met with the biggest factions of his caucus, including the centrists, New Democrat Coalition and the Blue Dog Caucus, as well as the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Discussions covered issues including Israel and healthcare, with proposals to lower the Medicare eligibility age and expand coverage among the topics discussed. Before Jeffries won, he received a powerful endorsement from Rep. Jim Clyburn, a longtime ally and one of the most senior members of the Congressional Black Caucus. Hakeem is interested in headways and not headlines, Clyburn declared in his signature baritone voice, according to two people in the room.

Jeffries Requests Formal Ballot to Ensure Democratic Participation

One person described the speech as powerful as the caucus formally nominated the nation's first Black speaker. Jeffries had requested a recorded vote rather than a nomination by acclamation without a formal ballot, as some allies had hoped. He argued that every Democrat should have an opportunity to weigh his experience, record and vision. He cited the precedent set when the party last took control of the House in 2018.

Both returning Democrats and incoming lawmakers participated in Wednesday's election, including progressives who had sought concessions on issues ranging from US military support for Israel to the influence of money in politics. His nomination puts him on course to preside over a commanding Democratic majority during the final two years of President Donald Trump's term. His party is preparing to reverse Republican policies and investigate the administration.

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As speaker, Jeffries would preside over one of Washington's most powerful institutions and stand second in line to the presidency behind the vice president. But he would face a formidable task in managing a Democratic coalition spanning centrists and an increasingly assertive left flank. His party has promised investigations into Trump and his administration, while lawmakers remain divided over Israel, healthcare and how aggressively to pursue their agenda against a president who retains veto power.

Raised in Brooklyn's working-class Crown Heights neighborhood, Jeffries trained as a lawyer before entering the New York state legislature in 2007. He won election to Congress in 2012. Known for his measured manner, sharp rhetoric and penchant for quoting hip-hop artists, he became the first Black politician to lead a party in either chamber of Congress when Democrats chose him to succeed Nancy Pelosi in 2022.

Jeffries Pledges to Reverse Republican Economic Policies

The Democratic leader has sought to shift attention to the party's plans for governing after voters handed Republicans a crushing defeat amid anger over the Iran war and soaring fuel costs. Folks are drowning in this Republican economy, and House Democrats are committed to turning that situation around, beginning on day one, he told reporters Tuesday.

Jeffries's nomination contrasts with a more competitive leadership contest among Senate Democrats, where veteran party chief Chuck Schumer faces a challenge from progressive Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen. Van Hollen has attracted support from prominent left-wing figures, including Bernie Sanders, but acknowledges he is the underdog. Senate Democrats will elect their leader in early December. Republicans chose their own congressional leaders last week, elevating Trump ally Jim Jordan in the House and retaining John Thune in the Senate.