PRP National Chairman Hakeem Baba-Ahmed criticizes President Bola Tinubu for failing to improve security and economic conditions since 2023, citing grassroots disenchantment and rising costs of living.

Peoples Redemption Party National Chairman Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has issued a sharp condemnation of President Bola Tinubu, asserting that the current administration has significantly deteriorated Nigeria's security landscape and exacerbated economic hardships since taking office in 2023. The politician argued that the government has created a profound disconnect between state governance and the everyday struggles of ordinary Nigerians, leaving the grassroots population without tangible benefits from recent policy implementations.

Economic Reforms Fail Grassroots Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has faced intense scrutiny regarding his economic management, with Hakeem Baba-Ahmed arguing that the administration's reforms have primarily benefited a privileged elite with access to state funding. The PRP leader highlighted the extraordinary surge in the cost of living over the last three years, questioning how citizens who cannot afford basic necessities are supposed to benefit from such policies.

Also read Kwara Court Rules Saraki and Ahmed Must Be Served Before Arraignment in Offa Robbery Case

The criticism extends to rising unemployment rates and the general inability of families to feed themselves, which Baba-Ahmed identified as direct consequences of the current economic strategy. He suggested that the narrative of successful reform ignores the widespread suffering among the population, creating a deep sense of disenchantment that the government has failed to address adequately.

Security Situation Declined Under New Leadership

On the issue of national safety, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed asserted that President Bola Tinubu performed worse than his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, who left behind a security apparatus he described as poorly managed. The PRP National Chairman claimed that the new administration inherited a state with serious security challenges and subsequently made the situation considerably worse for communities across the country.

Advertisement

He noted that more villages and communities have been exposed to insecurity under the current leadership, indicating a failure to contain threats that affect civilian safety. This assessment positions the current government's security record as a significant point of failure compared to previous administrative efforts, fueling public anger and political opposition.

Political Influence and Grassroots Discontent

The growing political influence of the ruling All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2027 general elections has also drawn criticism from Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, who interpreted the party's efforts to attract governors and legislators as signs of internal insecurity. He argued that these moves reflect a concern about the party's actual performance among voters rather than genuine strength, suggesting that the leadership is out of touch with the people.

Baba-Ahmed cited specific incidents, such as the 'Bamayi' chants heard during President Bola Tinubu's visit to the Shehu Shagari Mosque in Abuja on November 13, as evidence of widespread dissatisfaction. He described this slogan, which translates to 'we don't want', as an organic expression of Nigerians' anger over the president's failure to meet public expectations, indicating that discontent extends beyond specific regions to a national scale.